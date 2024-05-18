J.Lo's Glamorous Life Reportedly Causes Tension In Her Romance With Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez lives a glamorous lifestyle, which includes notable fashion looks and stunning magazine covers. Meanwhile, her husband, Ben Affleck, appears to be much more reserved, mostly sticking to his film career and skipping certain star-studded events such as the 2024 Met Gala, which Lopez attended solo. With seemingly different ways of leading their lives in the spotlight, it appears that J. Lo's lavish persona may be causing tension in their marriage.
It has been widely reported that the pair were taking some time apart in May 2024. Affleck remained in California working on his film, "The Accountant 2," while Lopez lived part-time in New York. Insiders close to the couple claim that while the "Get Right" singer was having a difficult time with the distance, Affleck was enjoying his time away. "She's giving him some breathing room. Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves," one source told OK! Magazine. Affleck expressed a similar sentiment during Lopez's February 2024 documentary.
Ben Affleck seems to be more comfortable keeping aspects of their relationship private
When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021, he wanted to keep their lives out of the spotlight, though he soon realized that was unrealistic for a superstar such as J. Lo. During her "The Greatest Love Story Never Told" film, Affleck candidly admitted to the camera, "Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media.' Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like, you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water,'" (via OK! Magazine).
Given the "Bennifer" hype surrounding their first time dating in the early 2000s, this may be why Affleck is not interested in their relationship being highly publicized. The couple were the subject of countless headlines. Unfortunately for Affleck, Lopez has allegedly tried to make their romance into a spectacle. "Jen's need to make their relationship so public and perfect often leaves Ben feeling overwhelmed and henpecked," another source told OK! Magazine in May 2024. "He just needs to be by himself sometimes, out of her shadow." This supposed strain has only fueled rumors of a possible split.
Affleck and Lopez have been the subject of divorce rumors
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been the subject of breakup rumors since getting back together. However, May 2024 brought about much sadder allegations about their marriage. One source told InTouch that Affleck had moved out of their marital residence. Affleck was rumored to have moved into a separate Brentwood home, which his wife had not been seen at. Making matters worse, Lopez was spotted seemingly house hunting in Beverly Hills without her husband this same month.
While neither actor has confirmed the status of their union, they did reunite on May 16 in Los Angeles. It was Affleck's child Fin, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, that brought the pair back together. The couple attended Fin's school play. Lopez's child Emme was also in attendance. Though it remains to be seen if the couple can go the distance, there seems to be several signs that Lopez and Affleck are headed for a second split.