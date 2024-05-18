J.Lo's Glamorous Life Reportedly Causes Tension In Her Romance With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez lives a glamorous lifestyle, which includes notable fashion looks and stunning magazine covers. Meanwhile, her husband, Ben Affleck, appears to be much more reserved, mostly sticking to his film career and skipping certain star-studded events such as the 2024 Met Gala, which Lopez attended solo. With seemingly different ways of leading their lives in the spotlight, it appears that J. Lo's lavish persona may be causing tension in their marriage.

It has been widely reported that the pair were taking some time apart in May 2024. Affleck remained in California working on his film, "The Accountant 2," while Lopez lived part-time in New York. Insiders close to the couple claim that while the "Get Right" singer was having a difficult time with the distance, Affleck was enjoying his time away. "She's giving him some breathing room. Of course she was a little hurt, but she knows he loves her. He just needed a break from the red carpets and publicity that she craves," one source told OK! Magazine. Affleck expressed a similar sentiment during Lopez's February 2024 documentary.