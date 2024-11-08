The Totally Relatable Reason Oliver Hudson Was Resentful Of Mom Goldie Hawn's Fame As A Kid

It's no new phenomenon when celebrities' children express bitterness toward their loved ones' notability. Jelly Roll has been made aware of how his daughter Bailee feels about his fame, and so have other stars, given how their extensive time commitments, careers, and recognizability may take away from their family lives. The same goes for Oliver Hudson, who was once resentful of his mom, Goldie Hawn's, celebrity status, albeit for a much different reason.

The truth about Oliver Hudson is that he wasn't a huge fan of the frequent attention Hawn received in public when he was a kid. More accurately, he loathed her fans, especially those who would impede on their privacy for autographs. "It would make me angry when people would come up to the table and want autographs and interrupt what we were doing, and it was this invasion for me as a young boy," he said on his "Sibling Revelry" podcast in October 2024.

On the other end of the spectrum, Hudson's sibling, Kate Hudson, viewed her relationship with Goldie Hawn in a very different light. On the same episode of the "Sibling Revelry" podcast, she mentioned that watching her mom navigate celebrity life made her more perceptive of the world around her. "I think you become more of an observant observer when you grow up that way," she said. "It's like you really see what's happening around you when sometimes the parent that is in the center of the attention is trying to ignore it."

