Where Adam Brody And Rachel Bilson Stand Years After Their Split
Adam Brody's relationship with Rachel Bilson was one of the highlights of the hit television series "The O.C." The pair famously played lovers Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts over the course of the show's four seasons, and their onset chemistry eventually sparked a romance between the two in real life. Although their relationship fizzled out, it appears Bilson doesn't think any less of her former co-star.
Bilson spoke on the relationship on her "Welcome to the O.C., B***hes" podcast. During an intense kissing scene with Brody on the show, Bilson wasn't even sure how much of her feelings for her co-star was a performance. "I remember after shooting the scene where I kiss him, like, I remember thinking, 'Do I like Adam?' ... That's when those wheels started turning," the actor said said.
Their kiss led to them dating for three years before breaking up in 2006. Years later, she still had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-boyfriend. In an interview with People, she revealed they were still in good standing. "I mean, he is awesome," she said. Furthermore, Brody earned a fan in Bilson thanks to his hit series "Nobody Wants You," which the actress couldn't help but rave about along with the rest of the world. "I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen [Bell] and Adam both I love, and are like my people," she said of the rom-com series.
How Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson got through their 'O.C.' wedding after their break-up
Adam Brody's relationship with Rachel Bilson lasted longer on the show than it did in real life. As fans may remember, the last season saw Brody's Seth set to marry Bilson's Summer in the final season. This moment could've easily been awkward for both parties, who had already broken up by the time they shot the sequence. But Bilson asserted that the scene was just a normal day at work for her. "I was Summer and he was Seth and we walked onto set and we did our scenes, and it carried through until the end of the show," she said in another episode of "Welcome to the O.C., B***ches."
Even though Bilson and Brody didn't get to live the same fairytale ending as their characters, Bilson had no regrets about their relationship. In fact, it turned out to be exactly what she needed back then. Like Brody, Bilson was new to the glitz, glamour, and attention of fame when she was first cast in "The O.C." She was only 21 years old, and could've easily spiraled out of control like so many other similarly aged stars back in the day. She felt her relationship with Brody made it a lot easier to adjust to the spotlight. "It was definitely a unique experience and I don't think anyone else could have really understood it had they not been in it, so for that reason, it was super helpful and supportive, and I have total gratitude for the whole experience," she told Nylon.