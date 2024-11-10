Where Adam Brody And Rachel Bilson Stand Years After Their Split

Adam Brody's relationship with Rachel Bilson was one of the highlights of the hit television series "The O.C." The pair famously played lovers Seth Cohen and Summer Roberts over the course of the show's four seasons, and their onset chemistry eventually sparked a romance between the two in real life. Although their relationship fizzled out, it appears Bilson doesn't think any less of her former co-star.

Bilson spoke on the relationship on her "Welcome to the O.C., B***hes" podcast. During an intense kissing scene with Brody on the show, Bilson wasn't even sure how much of her feelings for her co-star was a performance. "I remember after shooting the scene where I kiss him, like, I remember thinking, 'Do I like Adam?' ... That's when those wheels started turning," the actor said said.

Their kiss led to them dating for three years before breaking up in 2006. Years later, she still had nothing but nice things to say about her ex-boyfriend. In an interview with People, she revealed they were still in good standing. "I mean, he is awesome," she said. Furthermore, Brody earned a fan in Bilson thanks to his hit series "Nobody Wants You," which the actress couldn't help but rave about along with the rest of the world. "I hear everyone loves it and I couldn't be more excited, 'cause literally Kristen [Bell] and Adam both I love, and are like my people," she said of the rom-com series.

