Adam Brody & Kristen Bell Had An Awkward First Meeting (& One Of Them Didn't Even Remember It)

Thanks to "Scream 4," Kristen Bell and Adam Brody's professional history dates back to 2011. However, they didn't share any scenes in the fourth installment of the horror franchise, nor did they actually cross paths on the set. Rather, they met in a car after "Scream 4" wrapped — and Bell has no memory of their first interaction. Thankfully, Brody remembers the moment.

Advertisement

As "The O.C." star told Entertainment Tonight, he and Bell were both traveling with their agents in a car that was too small for all of them. "We were at a 'Scream 4' screening, on the way to a 'Scream 4' after party. And she hopped into the back/trunk area, and there wasn't really a seat," Brody recalled. This account didn't jog Bell's memory, but she believed his version of events — especially the part about her jumping into a trunk. "That feels like something I would've done," she quipped.

Since then, they've not only cultivated a friendship, but have made up for their lack of screen time in "Scream 4." They played ex-lovers in the 2013 romcom "Some Girl(s)," and had supporting roles in 2017's "ChiPs." Even in the 2020s, it seems they can't get enough of working together. In 2024, Bell and Brody's series "Nobody Wants This" hit Netflix. The "Veronica Mars" star read for the project first, and immediately recommended Brody to be her co-lead after reading the script. "I was like, 'Okay, yeah, I'd love to do this. And, also, Adam Brody is the guy.' Thankfully, they all agreed," she told the Los Angeles Times.

Advertisement