Inside Emma Roberts' Strained Relationship With Her Father Eric

Emma Roberts has never shared a close relationship with her father, Eric Roberts. The "Runaway Train" star and Kelly Cunningham had been dating for about three years when she gave birth to Emma in 1991. The couple separated just seven months after their little girl's birth, and she went on to live under her mother's care. In Eric's 2024 memoir, "Runaway Train: Or, the Story of My Life So Far," he shared that although he was overjoyed about Cunningham's pregnancy and had insurmountable love for his baby girl after her arrival, he still "abandoned" them, per Entertainment Weekly.

Eric shared that he "couldn't handle the realities of an infant coming into my life, and I couldn't handle being a parent!" The character actor explained that his inhibitions most likely stemmed from his drug use at the time. As a result, the question of Emma's custody was a no-brainer. Eric also stated that he never quite learned to be a "father figure." When the "Inherent Vice" actor appeared on the "Inside Of You" podcast in 2024, host Michael Rosenbaum asked him to share the roughest patch in his life. Eric asserted it was his falling out with the "Scream Queens" star, explaining, "There's not a pain. There's a sadness for the, most likely, misunderstandings we'll all have forever because we're human." In fact, he confessed that he couldn't detail their relationship in his memoir because he couldn't find the right words to describe it accurately.

