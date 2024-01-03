What We Know About Emma Roberts' Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts and her now ex-boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund, welcomed their first child, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, on December 27, 2020. For the most part, the couple kept the pregnancy firmly under wraps. In a 2020 Cosmopolitan interview, Roberts revealed that she decided to keep it quiet simply because she didn't want to jinx it. But, in August 2023, the celebrity couple had no choice but to publicly announce it on Instagram because Roberts' mother, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally shared the news with the world.

During an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Roberts explained that Cunningham's technology knowledge was limited because she had been using an old-fashioned flip phone until the "American Horror Story" star gifted her an iPhone to make communication easier. One thing led to another, and she eventually got an Instagram account where her mom would frequently interact with Roberts' fans over DMs. Cunningham then read a tabloid article revealing her daughter's pregnancy and mistook it for her officially announcing the good news.

So, Cunningham began answering DMs from fans congratulating her and inadvertently confirming the pregnancy. Unfortunately for Roberts, that wasn't the end of her mom's mishaps because, in February 2023, she took to Instagram to share our first glimpse at Rhodes, without Roberts' approval. However, this time, the actor joined in on the fun and reposted it to her Story, writing, "When your mom posts your son's face without asking but you love them both so whatever." Since then, Roberts has been slightly more open about sharing her experience.