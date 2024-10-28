Sarah Drew Hints To Us Mistletoe Murders Co-Star Peter Mooney Is The Hallmark Hunk Of Our Dreams
Hallmark star Sarah Drew is the leading lady in the feelgood network's new spin on their traditional festive entertainment. The Hallmark+ series "Mistletoe Murders" is a unique Chris-mystery, starring the "Grey's Anatomy" alum and Hallmark's finest, Peter Mooney. And, according to Drew, he was a better co-star than she ever could've imagined. "Mistletoe Murders" — based on the Audible Original by Ken Curperus — is a six-episode deep dive into a small town's mysterious murder around the holidays, following Emily Lane (Drew), a Christmas shop owner with a secret past and drive to solve her town's whodunit.
But, when she's confronted by the local police investigation, led by hunky Detective Sam Wilner (Mooney), sparks immediately start to fly and the detective begins to wonder if there's more to Emily than meets the eye. Happily, when the cameras stopped rolling, Drew and Mooney's onscreen chemistry spilled into their real-life friendship. "I love him so much," Drew exclusively told The List. "He's the dreamiest of all the dreamboats."
Sarah Drew never stopped laughing thanks to co-star Peter Mooney
As an executive producer on the Hallmark series, Sarah Drew collaborated on everything from casting to script development, which is why she and Peter Mooney were such a great fit together both on and offscreen. "Watching him in the show is so magical because you see so many different sides to his personality," Drew enthused during her exclusive interview with The List. Mooney's character plays a father, a police detective, and a complicated love interest for Emily so the actor similarly wore many hats on set. Thankfully, Mooney was more than up to the challenge and nailed every facet of his character.
"He's so grounded, and he's the most phenomenal acting partner," Drew gushed. According to the Hallmark star, he was an even greater friend to have around too. "He is the funniest dude on the planet," she said of her co-star. "I grew abs laughing on that show because I did not stop laughing from the moment we would show up on set together to the moment we say good night." Luckily for us, their goofy moments have even been showcased extensively on her Instagram account.
In an October 23, 2024 reel, Drew and Mooney — best known for his role as Nick Collins in "Rookie Blues" — recited a tongue twister together, with nothing but wheezing laughs at the end. "Making #mistletoemurders has been one of the greatest joys of my career and life to date!" she sweetly captioned the post. With how much fun it sounds like it was having Mooney in the cast, let's hope we see more of him in Hallmark's future!