What We Know About Bruno Mars On-Again, Off-Again Romance With Jessica Caban
Bruno Mars' long-standing relationship with Jessica Caban has flown under the radar for the most part. In Emily Herbert's biography "Bruno Mars," she wrote that the Grammy winner first laid eyes on his future girlfriend at a restaurant in a New York City hotel in 2011. Mars was supposedly the one who made the first move, and they struck up a romantic connection shortly afterward. However, when their rumored relationship came up in Caban's chat with "Shay Star TV" in 2011, she politely stated that she only wanted to focus on her career in the interview.
Meanwhile, when Mars spoke to Rolling Stone in 2013, he admitted that his 2012 hit "When I Was Your Man" was inspired by a rough patch in their relationship that convinced him Caban would walk away. The ballad was so personal to the "Grenade" hitmaker that he declined to discuss it in detail. Thankfully, the couple ironed out their issues, and Mars went on to give his girlfriend a shoutout at the 2014 Grammys. The "Jane The Virgin" cast member also supported her partner at the 2016 and 2018 ceremony.
Although their relationship appeared strong as the years went by, the "Marry You" singer was still surprised when Rolling Stone asked about the possibility of him locking things down in 2016. "Jesus!" he answered. "She's my best friend. My rock. What's wrong with that? We're just happy." By then, Mars and Caban had moved into a mansion and expanded their family with a Rottweiler named Geronimo.
Jessica Caban and Bruno Mars seemingly broke up in 2024
Although Bruno Mars evidently wanted to keep his relationship with Jessica Caban private, he still thanked her for sticking by his side throughout his career during his 2018 Grammy acceptance speech for Record of the Year. For the next couple of years, they seemingly continued to have a low-key relationship. In fact, in October 2022, the "Jane The Virgin" actor even shared a sweet throwback photo from their first getaway to celebrate their tenth anniversary.
Then, in January 2024, The Sun reported there was trouble in paradise because Caban and the rum brand owner had spent the holidays apart. The tabloid claimed their relationship was strained because Mars hadn't popped the question after over a decade of dating. "Bruno and Jessica barely spend time together anymore — it is really sad," an insider stated. "They are living separate lives so it doesn't bode well for their relationship. It feels like things are fizzling out between them."
The breakup rumors seemed even more plausible after Caban reportedly deleted Mars' pictures from her Instagram. Additionally, she reposted a few TikTok posts that gave the impression that she was ready to find someone who wanted to marry her. Meanwhile, another repost saw her seemingly admitting that she was furious with her supposed ex for wasting so many years of her life. Ultimately, though, it doesn't seem like we will receive any confirmation about their relationship status because of how private they kept things for 13 years.