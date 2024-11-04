What We Know About Bruno Mars On-Again, Off-Again Romance With Jessica Caban

Bruno Mars' long-standing relationship with Jessica Caban has flown under the radar for the most part. In Emily Herbert's biography "Bruno Mars," she wrote that the Grammy winner first laid eyes on his future girlfriend at a restaurant in a New York City hotel in 2011. Mars was supposedly the one who made the first move, and they struck up a romantic connection shortly afterward. However, when their rumored relationship came up in Caban's chat with "Shay Star TV" in 2011, she politely stated that she only wanted to focus on her career in the interview.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, when Mars spoke to Rolling Stone in 2013, he admitted that his 2012 hit "When I Was Your Man" was inspired by a rough patch in their relationship that convinced him Caban would walk away. The ballad was so personal to the "Grenade" hitmaker that he declined to discuss it in detail. Thankfully, the couple ironed out their issues, and Mars went on to give his girlfriend a shoutout at the 2014 Grammys. The "Jane The Virgin" cast member also supported her partner at the 2016 and 2018 ceremony.

Although their relationship appeared strong as the years went by, the "Marry You" singer was still surprised when Rolling Stone asked about the possibility of him locking things down in 2016. "Jesus!" he answered. "She's my best friend. My rock. What's wrong with that? We're just happy." By then, Mars and Caban had moved into a mansion and expanded their family with a Rottweiler named Geronimo.

Advertisement