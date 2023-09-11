What The Cast Of Jane The Virgin Is Doing Today

When "Jane the Virgin" premiered in 2014, the cast wasn't sure people would love the series, but they knew they loved the material. The show was about a woman named Jane who has never had sex but ends up pregnant anyway (via artificial insemination), and the cast hoped the audience would be willing to go along with the show's unique tone. Thankfully, fans did indeed find the show. "Jane the Virgin" picked up numerous awards throughout its run, including a Golden Globe for Gina Rodriguez, the actor who played the title character. It even won a Peabody, a prestigious award given for excellence in storytelling.

Jaime Camil, the actor behind suave telenovela star Rogelio de la Vega, told Parade that he thought audiences mostly watched the show for its exceptional cast. "They connected with us, as we were connecting with the scripts and performing them," he reflected as the series drew to a close in 2019. "We all jumped on this boat together and thank God we are still afloat."

Now that the show is over, however, the cast of "Jane the Virgin" have all gone on to work on various projects. Some are still acting regularly, while others are mostly working behind the scenes. Some have written books; others have been on numerous television shows. And they all still speak glowingly of their time on The CW. If you're a fan looking to check in with your favorite cast members, here's what the cast of "Jane the Virgin" is doing today.