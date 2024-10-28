Gisele Bündchen's Baby News With Joaquim Valente Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Beloved fashion model Gisele Bündchen is reportedly pregnant with her third child, which will be her first with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. A source close to the couple exclusively announced to People, "Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source stated. Some pop culture fans are catching themselves saying the same thing after hearing Bündchen's pregnancy news: that Bündchen is over her relationship with ex Tom Brady for good.
Bündchen went through her share of issues with Brady during the course of their relationship. Shortly after the two began dating in January 2007, the professional athlete's former partner Bridget Moynahan disclosed that she was pregnant and Brady was the father. While a guest on "CBS This Morning," Bündchen revealed the heartbreak she felt from Moynahan's revelation. "It was a challenging thing because here I am, you know, thinking, I'm dating this guy, we met, and we started dating and everything is great and then this happens. So, then I felt like I didn't know what to do," Bündchen said (via People). However, the model married Brady in February 2009, becoming stepmother to his son, Jack. The former Victoria's Secret Angel also had two children of her own with Brady: Benjamin and Vivian.
Bündchen and Brady divorced in October 2022, a mere month before Bündchen was first photographed alongside Valente in November 2022. And now fans have a lot to say about this big loss for Brady.
Fans mock Tom Brady online after Gisele Bündchen announces pregnancy
While Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are likely delighted to have their first child together, many social media users are poking fun at Bündchen's ex-husband Tom Brady following the successful model's pregnancy news. "Tom Brady in shambles right now," wrote one fan on X (formerly known as Twitter). Even notable celebrities, like television host Nina Parker, have chimed in regarding the situation. "Baby, Gisele moved on and NEVER looked back!" Parker declared on X.
Another X user wrote, "Tom Brady roasts [were] all true," which is a comment that would probably not sit well with Bündchen, since she spoke against the jokes that were made about her and Brady during Netflix's May 2024 special, "The Roast of Tom Brady." Many of the guests at the roast joked about how it was obvious that Bündchen and Brady's marriage wouldn't last, and about the supermodel's relationship with Valente. According to People, a source exclusively told the outlet that Bündchen was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on [the] roast show."
It seems as though even if she is happy in her relationship with Valente, Bündchen wants nothing but the best for Brady.