What Kamala Harris' College Years Were Like

Vice President Kamala Harris is in the midst of a heated Presidential race with Donald Trump. One of the topics that has arisen during the race has centered on Harris' background as Trump has questioned Harris' multiracial upbringing or educational history. However, Harris' upbringing and college experiences have had and continue to have a profound effect on her life and future career.

Harris is Black and Indian American and grew up in California. When her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, secured a teaching job at McGill University's medical school in Montreal, Harris ended up spending her high school years in Canada. She attended Westmount High School in Montreal. According to The Washington Post, Harris' time in Montreal would be influential for the rest of her life and career. While at Westmount, she experienced bullying for being one of the few biracial students at the school. Also, while in Montreal, she was influenced to become a prosecutor after learning her high school best friend, Wanda Kagan was being molested.

While Harris had spent formative years in Montreal, another big change was soon to come. Her Westmount classmate, Jamie Ward told The Washington Post that Harris felt the city was "just too racially divided." Harris knew it was time to return to the United States, and her next stop was Howard University.

