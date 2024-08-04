Kamala Harris Doesn't Mince Words As Donald Trump Seeks 'Safe Space' For September Debate

Isn't it amazing what a few weeks can do? Back in June 2024, things looked bleak for the Democrats after President Joe Biden put in a shaky performance during his debate with Donald Trump. Things got even worse when First Lady Jill Biden escorted her husband off stage, suggesting he might not have the physical or mental stamina to get through another four years in office. That concern led to Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the ballot. Now, the hot topic is whether Trump and Harris will face each other, and when?

Biden and Trump were originally scheduled to debate a second time on September 10, with coverage by ABC. The former president changed the rules of the game, as he posted a statement August 2 on his Truth Social account. "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," he wrote. Claiming his ongoing lawsuit against ABC and host George Stephanopoulos ("Slopadopoulos") created a conflict of interest, Trump added the new face-off would take place in Pennsylvania (site to be announced), and with a full audience, unlike the first debate's empty hall.

Not so fast, said Harris. Quoting a statement Trump had made months earlier about challenging Biden "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE," she crisply tweeted on X (formerly Twitter): "It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space.' I'll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."

