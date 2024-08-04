Kamala Harris Doesn't Mince Words As Donald Trump Seeks 'Safe Space' For September Debate
Isn't it amazing what a few weeks can do? Back in June 2024, things looked bleak for the Democrats after President Joe Biden put in a shaky performance during his debate with Donald Trump. Things got even worse when First Lady Jill Biden escorted her husband off stage, suggesting he might not have the physical or mental stamina to get through another four years in office. That concern led to Biden dropping out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the ballot. Now, the hot topic is whether Trump and Harris will face each other, and when?
Biden and Trump were originally scheduled to debate a second time on September 10, with coverage by ABC. The former president changed the rules of the game, as he posted a statement August 2 on his Truth Social account. "I have agreed with FoxNews to debate Kamala Harris on Wednesday, September 4th," he wrote. Claiming his ongoing lawsuit against ABC and host George Stephanopoulos ("Slopadopoulos") created a conflict of interest, Trump added the new face-off would take place in Pennsylvania (site to be announced), and with a full audience, unlike the first debate's empty hall.
Not so fast, said Harris. Quoting a statement Trump had made months earlier about challenging Biden "ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE," she crisply tweeted on X (formerly Twitter): "It's interesting how 'any time, any place' becomes 'one specific time, one specific safe space.' I'll be there on September 10th, like he agreed to. I hope to see him there."
Who's the real debate coward?
The gloves are off in the Trump-Harris DebateGate (as we're dubbing it, since name-calling is in season). Following Vice President Kamala Harris's veiled slap at his courage, Donald Trump shot back at her on Truth Social. "Kamala Harris doesn't have the mental capacity to do a REAL Debate against me, scheduled for September 4th in Pennsylvania," he wrote. Trump went on to claim the vice president couldn't successfully defend her record on the border, economy, foreign policy, or even her "years long fight to stop the words 'Merry Christmas.'" (Fact check: She uses the phrase quite proudly, as seen here and here.) "I'll see her on September 4th or, I won't see her at all," he declared, ending with a quick dig at her "low IQ."
Harris's team response was equally spicy. "Donald Trump is running scared and trying to back out of the debate he already agreed to and running to Fox News to help him out," they said on X. The statement went on to say the vice president would be at the September 10 venue, Trump or no Trump, and would be happy to discuss terms for an additional showdown. "Mr. Anytime, anywhere, anyplace should have no problem with that unless he's too scared to show up on the 10th."
X is predictably lighting up with tweets either mocking "Chicken-Mala Harris" or recalling Trump's chicken-filled "SNL" parody commercial. Who will blink first in this presidential game of "chicken"? We'll find out on September 4. (Or maybe the 10th.)