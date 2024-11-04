Janice Dickinson Is Totally Unrecognizable In Pictures From Her Modeling Days

While being interviewed on the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2024, Janice Dickinson discussed how she uses TikTok to give feedback to up-and-coming models — an extension of her time as a judge on the now-canceled "America's Next Top Model." Elsewhere, Hall showed a video that Dickinson posted responding to an ageist commenter. In the clip, the iconic reality star transitioned from a casual look into being fully glammed up. "And you said [in the caption], 'I will forever be 23,'" Hall noted to which Dickinson confidently replied, "Always!" When asked for her perspective on getting older in the infamously cutthroat fashion industry, the supermodel reasoned, "I view it as, it's just an ongoing thing."

Later, Dickinson added, "If you're happy, let us show it. You know? It's — beauty comes from within, I've always said it. It comes from within." The duo also chatted about her comments as an "ANTM" judge as well, since she was notoriously tough with the contestants. "It was an act," Dickinson divulged. "I didn't feel always that the girls were getting such a fair shake." Hall then shared another video from the living legend's social media, where she was asked about any possible "regrets" from her "ANTM" tenure and similarly shrugged, "Uh, no. It was acting. And that's that!" For more on the model's life and career, check out the extreme lengths Dickinson went to in order to lock lips with JFK Jr.

