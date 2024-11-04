Janice Dickinson Is Totally Unrecognizable In Pictures From Her Modeling Days
Supermodel Janice Dickinson got her start in the 1970s, working for big names like Oscar de la Renta, Michael Kors, Betsey Johnson, and lots more. And, in August 2023, she took her Instagram followers on a trip down memory lane. Dickinson began the video lip-synching to a line from "Dirty Dancing," when the character Baby says, "That was the summer of 1963, when everybody called me 'Baby' and it didn't occur to me to mind." Then, the song "Be My Baby" by The Ronettes played over a slideshow of Dickinson's throwback modeling photos, many from Gianni Versace photoshoots. She included the hashtag "80s" on the post, suggesting that most of the pics were from that decade.
Besides the physical changes that make sense considering the 40-year difference, the "America's Next Top Model" alum looked like a totally different person in the snapshots from her early modeling days. For one thing, Dickinson's hair was long and pin-straight at the beginning of the video, while it was styled curly and much shorter in every one of the chosen throwbacks. She also notably wore bright red lipstick in many of the modeling pictures while Dickinson opted for a dark pink lip color in the present. Still, suffice it to say that no matter when photos or videos of the model are taken, she's always glamorous and stunning, just like the other original supermodels who are still beautiful today.
The outspoken supermodel fired back at an ageist troll
While being interviewed on the "Tamron Hall Show" in 2024, Janice Dickinson discussed how she uses TikTok to give feedback to up-and-coming models — an extension of her time as a judge on the now-canceled "America's Next Top Model." Elsewhere, Hall showed a video that Dickinson posted responding to an ageist commenter. In the clip, the iconic reality star transitioned from a casual look into being fully glammed up. "And you said [in the caption], 'I will forever be 23,'" Hall noted to which Dickinson confidently replied, "Always!" When asked for her perspective on getting older in the infamously cutthroat fashion industry, the supermodel reasoned, "I view it as, it's just an ongoing thing."
Later, Dickinson added, "If you're happy, let us show it. You know? It's — beauty comes from within, I've always said it. It comes from within." The duo also chatted about her comments as an "ANTM" judge as well, since she was notoriously tough with the contestants. "It was an act," Dickinson divulged. "I didn't feel always that the girls were getting such a fair shake." Hall then shared another video from the living legend's social media, where she was asked about any possible "regrets" from her "ANTM" tenure and similarly shrugged, "Uh, no. It was acting. And that's that!" For more on the model's life and career, check out the extreme lengths Dickinson went to in order to lock lips with JFK Jr.