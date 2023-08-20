Supermodel Janice Dickinson Went To Extreme Lengths To Lock Lips With JFK Jr.
In the 1980s, Janice Dickinson stole a limousine (and not just any limousine) to go see her man, John F. Kennedy Jr. At the time, Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" hadn't been released yet, but we can totally envision the song blaring as the supermodel screeched her tires while pulling away into the street.
Picture this: It was the '80s in New York. Dickinson was at the height of her career, appearing on the covers of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar. The city was in the midst of a snowstorm, but the supermodel had a hot date with none other than famous lawyer John F. Kennedy Jr. Unable to get a cab, the "America's Next Top Model" judge hoped in the first car she saw, a limousine she would later learn belonged to now-former president Donald Trump.
Dickinson retold the sordid tale in an interview with Queerty, "I once stole Trump's limousine without knowing it was his limousine. It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor'easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere, I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, 'Come on just get in this limo. I'll just drive it a few blocks.' So my girlfriend got in the back."
Did Janice Dickinson make the date?
Reportedly, Janice Dickinson wasn't as good at driving as she was at modeling. Granted, she was navigating snowy streets in a blizzard. She admitted, "I drove it a few blocks down the street, swerving, you know, making fishtails in the street and there was no one no one on the road." Then the icon presumably abandoned it to meet her hot date.
She and JFK Jr. were to meet for dinner, which did happen according to the model, "Yes, he was divine. Yes, I did kiss him." It's unclear whether or not Dickinson considered the grand theft auto worth it, but she certainly has a story to tell. Decades after the event, she took to TikTok, joking about the time she stole Trump's limousine. The model agency owner wrote in the caption, "Don't worry!! I told him ... Ten years later."
Fortunately, the model didn't face legal charges (that we know of) from "The Apprentice" host. In another cheeky TikTok, Dickinson can be seen dancing behind the words, "Me celebrating trump not being able to sue me because it's been over 10 years since I stole his limousine."
Whatever happened to JFK Jr. and Janice Dickinson after that fateful night?
The date may have ended in a kiss, but JFK Jr.'s and Janice Dickinson's romance may not have gone much further. In 1987, the "world's first supermodel" married Simon Fields. He was her second husband, and the pair had one son, Nathan. After divorcing in 1993, Dickinson moved on to her third husband, Alan B Gersten.
The 1980s weren't dull for John F. Kennedy Jr., who dated a host of famous women during the decade. In 1988 he was named "People's Sexiest Man Alive," making him quite the hot commodity as far as eligible bachelors go. Before marrying Carolyn Bessette, JFK Jr. was linked to Madonna, Cindy Crawford, Daryl Hannah, and Brooke Shields. The latter has said, "He kissed me, and it was like the best kiss I've ever had in my life," when speaking on "The Howard Stern Show" about their somewhat disastrous date.
It sounds like Dickinson had a lot of competition during her daring auto theft date, but if he really was that good of a kisser, maybe it was worth it. Sadly, both JFK Jr. and his wife perished in a devastating plane crash in 1999.