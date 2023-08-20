Supermodel Janice Dickinson Went To Extreme Lengths To Lock Lips With JFK Jr.

In the 1980s, Janice Dickinson stole a limousine (and not just any limousine) to go see her man, John F. Kennedy Jr. At the time, Meat Loaf's "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" hadn't been released yet, but we can totally envision the song blaring as the supermodel screeched her tires while pulling away into the street.

Picture this: It was the '80s in New York. Dickinson was at the height of her career, appearing on the covers of Vogue, Cosmopolitan, and Harper's Bazaar. The city was in the midst of a snowstorm, but the supermodel had a hot date with none other than famous lawyer John F. Kennedy Jr. Unable to get a cab, the "America's Next Top Model" judge hoped in the first car she saw, a limousine she would later learn belonged to now-former president Donald Trump.

Dickinson retold the sordid tale in an interview with Queerty, "I once stole Trump's limousine without knowing it was his limousine. It was a snowstorm up in New York, a Nor'easter they call it. There were no taxi cabs anywhere, I was sitting there in the cold for a couple hours trying to get a taxi and there were none available. And so I just said, 'Come on just get in this limo. I'll just drive it a few blocks.' So my girlfriend got in the back."