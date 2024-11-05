Diddy Played A Part In J.Lo's First Divorce, According To Her Ex

Rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has faced multiple harrowing criminal charges. However, there's yet another transgression to add to the growing list of Diddy allegations: he may be a homewrecker. According to actor Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's former relationship was born of infidelity.

In 2024, Noa told Despierta America (via Marca) that Diddy played a role in the demise of his marriage to J. Lo. According to Noa, his ex-wife and Diddy worked on her first album, "On the 6," together, which reportedly led to J. Lo being unfaithful. However, trying to maintain their marriage while working in different parts of the country also played a role: "I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album. When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started."

As her first husband, Noa is one of the few people to have been romantically involved with J. Lo before she made her leap into super stardom. As he explained to the Daily Mail, the singer may have wanted to move on from the marriage as a way of leaving her old life behind: "When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed." Although we may never definitively know if Diddy and J. Lo got together under the nefarious circumstances Noa alleges, one thing is for sure: the link between this relationship and infidelity didn't end with J. Lo's divorce from Noa.

