Diddy Played A Part In J.Lo's First Divorce, According To Her Ex
Rapper and producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has faced multiple harrowing criminal charges. However, there's yet another transgression to add to the growing list of Diddy allegations: he may be a homewrecker. According to actor Ojani Noa, Jennifer Lopez and Diddy's former relationship was born of infidelity.
In 2024, Noa told Despierta America (via Marca) that Diddy played a role in the demise of his marriage to J. Lo. According to Noa, his ex-wife and Diddy worked on her first album, "On the 6," together, which reportedly led to J. Lo being unfaithful. However, trying to maintain their marriage while working in different parts of the country also played a role: "I was in Los Angeles opening my restaurant and she was between Miami and New York working on the album. When I could, I would go to be with her. There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the cheating started."
As her first husband, Noa is one of the few people to have been romantically involved with J. Lo before she made her leap into super stardom. As he explained to the Daily Mail, the singer may have wanted to move on from the marriage as a way of leaving her old life behind: "When we divorced, I was heartbroken. I feel when she got what she wanted, I was no longer needed." Although we may never definitively know if Diddy and J. Lo got together under the nefarious circumstances Noa alleges, one thing is for sure: the link between this relationship and infidelity didn't end with J. Lo's divorce from Noa.
Diddy may have given J.Lo a taste of her own medicine
It can be difficult to understand just how painful cheating can be if you haven't had an unfaithful partner, but Jennifer Lopez may have learned a very painful lesson after her first divorce. The singer reportedly found herself on the receiving end of infidelity during her time with Sean "Diddy" Combs and opened up about her experiences in 2003. As J. Lo told Vibe (via Entertainment Weekly), Diddy's behavior was her first experience with being cheated on, and she took his betrayal very hard: "I was in this relationship with [Diddy] where I was totally crying, crazy and going nuts, it really took my whole life in a tailspin."
Although reportedly Diddy willingly broke J. Lo's trust by cheating, it appears he's never completely put the singer out of his mind. In 2021, two decades after their brief romance came to an end, Diddy created a since-deleted Instagram post (via TMZ) featuring a throwback photo of J. Lo and him holding hands in public. Pining for an ex so many years later is a bit surprising, but Diddy's J. Lo post was in especially poor taste considering her relationship status: she had recently reunited with Ben Affleck. This shameless post gives credence to Ojani Noa's assertion that Diddy had no qualms about interfering in his marriage to J. Lo.