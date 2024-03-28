All The Details Revealed About The Diddy Allegations So Far

The following article includes allegations of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has left an indelible mark on the R&B industry, taking home three Grammys for his work. However, like many artists, he's had to navigate a scandal or two — some more controversial than others. Longtime fans will remember the New York Club shooting of 1999 in which Diddy was involved. At the time, Diddy was in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez. He was never convicted, but one of the people who got shot, Natalia Reuben, came forward in February 2024 to tell the public that Diddy was the person who shot her in the face, not his fellow rapper Jamal "Shyne" Barrow, who ended up serving a 10-year prison sentence for the crime.

The shooting occurred after Diddy got into an altercation with a man at the club. Reuben claimed that, even though she told authorities that Diddy was the one who shot her, he managed to get out of the whole predicament by bribing witnesses.

Being accused of firing a gun at someone is enough to sink anyone's career, but Diddy managed to survive the scandal. Fast forward to 2024, however, Diddy finds himself at the center of several sexual misconduct allegations, which started pouring in during November 2023. While he's denied any wrongdoing, his Los Angeles and Miami mansions were searched by federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations in March 2024. A source told NBC News that the raids were related to ongoing investigations against Diddy for alleged sexual assault, sex trafficking, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.