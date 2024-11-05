Where Martha Stewart Currently Stands With Her Ex-Husband

In 1961, Martha Helen Kostyra married Andrew Stewart, thereby assuming the name that the world knows her by today: Martha Stewart. It remains her only marriage. The marriage produced one child, Alexis, and lasted over a quarter of a century. The couple separated in 1987 and finalized their divorce three years later in 1990.

Advertisement

As to the current state of their relationship, while promoting her Netflix documentary "Martha," Stewart revealed to People in October 2024 that the two had not spoken in more than twenty years. While a sobering admission regarding the father of her only child, and the man she spent more than two decades with, it is also unsurprising considering the couple's split was hardly an amicable one.

Martha has been frank that Andrew was repeatedly unfaithful during their time together. Although, she has also admitted to cheating herself early in the marriage. Her tone in the documentary while addressing Andrew's infidelity is particularly caustic, advising young women to immediately get out of their marriage if their husband starts to cheat. She later added, "he's a piece of s***."

Advertisement