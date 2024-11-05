Where Martha Stewart Currently Stands With Her Ex-Husband
In 1961, Martha Helen Kostyra married Andrew Stewart, thereby assuming the name that the world knows her by today: Martha Stewart. It remains her only marriage. The marriage produced one child, Alexis, and lasted over a quarter of a century. The couple separated in 1987 and finalized their divorce three years later in 1990.
As to the current state of their relationship, while promoting her Netflix documentary "Martha," Stewart revealed to People in October 2024 that the two had not spoken in more than twenty years. While a sobering admission regarding the father of her only child, and the man she spent more than two decades with, it is also unsurprising considering the couple's split was hardly an amicable one.
Martha has been frank that Andrew was repeatedly unfaithful during their time together. Although, she has also admitted to cheating herself early in the marriage. Her tone in the documentary while addressing Andrew's infidelity is particularly caustic, advising young women to immediately get out of their marriage if their husband starts to cheat. She later added, "he's a piece of s***."
Andrew Stewart faded into the background after divorce from Martha
While much is known about Martha, owing in part to her Martha Stewart Living empire, little is known about her ex-husband and their life together. The couple dated and married when Martha was still relatively young, only 19. At the time, Andrew was a student at Yale Law School. He later pursued a career in publishing, eventually establishing his own publishing company — Stewart, Tabori & Chang, which focused on cookbooks and craft titles. The company would later go defunct and be sold to Abrams Books in the late 1990s.
Andrew continued his career in the publishing world and, as of this writing, he's the publisher emeritus for Fieldstone Publishing. The same publishing company where his wife, Shyla Nelson, is the CEO and President. (The marriage to Nelson is Andrew Stewart's third.)
Despite the acrimonious split, and seemingly vitriolic tone, Stewart does express some sadness in the documentary at not having spoken to Andrew in more than twenty years. Perhaps, the two will connect at some point in the ensuing years.