Why Amanda Seyfried Fled Hollywood

Amanda Seyfried is all that. She played the air-headed, lovable teen in "Mean Girls" and the angelic-voiced bride in "Mamma Mia." She also showed off her dark, dramatic side in acclaimed series like "The Dropout" and "The Crowded Room." And while she's seemingly the face of Hollywood, what you don't know about Seyfried is that she has far removed herself from full-time LA living.

Advertisement

Her early 20s were filled with success, taking roles in films like "Les Miserables" and "Lovelace." But slowly, Seyfried felt the pressure of Hollywood and knew she needed a sanctuary beyond the LA hills. After years of searching, she eventually found her upstate oasis on the other side of the country. The actor set up camp in a quaint farmhouse in New York's Catskills region, where she now tends to goats, horses, chickens, and a donkey, Gus.

The rustic-style country home has lots of antique charm, with large windows and cozy, dark wood accents, all hand-picked by a team from General Assembly. Seyfried told The New York Times in 2020 that her years on this property have "solidified my need to be out of the game when I'm not working, to be in nature and to refresh."

Advertisement