Joe Rogan's Ties With Disney, Explained

As a successful podcaster and semi-professional conspiracy theorist, Joe Rogan has been a controversial public figure for many years — and he's now opening up about the role Disney played in his rise to fame and his impressive net worth. Rogan has taken a lot of heat for remarks made on his podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," and for some of the outlandish rumors he's given a platform to via his more problematic or divisive guests. However, despite the scandals and backlash — and claims that he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19 — it has become one of the most listened to and influential podcasts in the country.

During an episode of his podcast that dropped on October 16, 2024, Rogan reflected on his early years in showbusiness, working as a stand-up comic and aspiring actor, scraping by on whatever odd jobs and one-off roles he could pick up. Rogan recalled that the first real success he tasted came almost 30 years earlier, when Disney came knocking with a development deal that would change his life and put him on the path to his current (albeit controversial) success.

"I remember the first check I got, a real check, I got a development deal from Disney, of all people," Rogan recalled. "I was like 26 and it was the first time ever I had a good chunk of money, like six figures, in the bank. And I felt [like] the weight lifted off me. ... Because, my whole life was like, 'How am I gonna eat? How am I gonna pay my rent?' Then all of a sudden, I don't have to worry about [that] anymore."

