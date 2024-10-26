Donald Trump's Interview With Joe Rogan Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Current presidential candidate Donald Trump has been embracing nontraditional media as we wiggle closer to election day. Upon the suggestion of his youngest son Barron Trump, the "Apprentice" host has been tackling the male-centric podcast sphere, being interviewed by big names like Theo Von, Logan Paul, and now Joe Rogan. Typically, "Joe Rogan Experience" episodes sprawl on for several hours, and this interview was no different. In fact, it caused Trump to arrive late for a rally in Traverse City, Michigan.
As the interview toddled on, listeners started to notice something similar — the rambling was disastrous. Even Rogan himself had to gently pull Trump back. At one point, Trump mentioned, "I like to give a long ... weave." A term used regarding the many popcorn thoughts that Trump often tries to tie together into a coherent narrative. Yet, even Rogan had to say, "Your weave is getting wide," when Trump took the conversation in a nonsensical direction.
Donald Trump hit some of his usual notes while sitting across the table from Joe Rogan. Complaining about rising crime rates, election fraud, and the "enemy within." It should be noted, crime rates are down across the United States and there's been no indication of election fraud stemming from the 2020 election. Trump was able to push back against claims that he is a fascist, stating, "I was actually the opposite of a dictator ... I was a very straight guy." Then, things got a bit funky.
Donald Trump rambled about UFOs, UFC, and whales
In an aside about offshore energy and the environment, Trump mentioned, "I want to be a whale psychiatrist." Which is interesting, considering his deep fear of sharks. While dangling a discussion on replacing income tax with tariffs, Trump then zig zagged his way into attempting to joke that Rogan isn't a Kamala Harris supporter, but rather a "Khabib person," in a reference to Dagestani UFC champion fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. When asked if he believed in extraterrestrial life, Trump responded with, "There's no reason not to think that Mars and all these planets don't have life." To which Rogan pointed out that none of NASA's current rovers on Mars have found any indication of life.
Trump also repeatedly berated the women of "The View," at one point calling Joy Behar stupid and often alleging Whoopi Goldberg loves him. This casual misogyny went unchecked and often opened the door for Trump to berate Kamala Harris — his rival for the presidency. Trump also insulted Harris' intelligence, and complained that she was out "partying" in Texas with superstar Beyoncé, which was supposed to come off as critical but ultimately just sounded jealous.