Donald Trump's Interview With Joe Rogan Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Current presidential candidate Donald Trump has been embracing nontraditional media as we wiggle closer to election day. Upon the suggestion of his youngest son Barron Trump, the "Apprentice" host has been tackling the male-centric podcast sphere, being interviewed by big names like Theo Von, Logan Paul, and now Joe Rogan. Typically, "Joe Rogan Experience" episodes sprawl on for several hours, and this interview was no different. In fact, it caused Trump to arrive late for a rally in Traverse City, Michigan.

As the interview toddled on, listeners started to notice something similar — the rambling was disastrous. Even Rogan himself had to gently pull Trump back. At one point, Trump mentioned, "I like to give a long ... weave." A term used regarding the many popcorn thoughts that Trump often tries to tie together into a coherent narrative. Yet, even Rogan had to say, "Your weave is getting wide," when Trump took the conversation in a nonsensical direction.

Donald Trump hit some of his usual notes while sitting across the table from Joe Rogan. Complaining about rising crime rates, election fraud, and the "enemy within." It should be noted, crime rates are down across the United States and there's been no indication of election fraud stemming from the 2020 election. Trump was able to push back against claims that he is a fascist, stating, "I was actually the opposite of a dictator ... I was a very straight guy." Then, things got a bit funky.

