Melanie Lynskey Nearly Skipped The Project Where She Met Her Husband Jason Ritter

You know the saying, "Showing up is 90% of success?" Actress Melanie Lynskey is a testament to just how true that can be. Lynskey, widely known for her role as Shauna in Showtime's hit series "Yellowjackets," nearly missed the opportunity that led her to meet her now-husband, actor Jason Ritter. Lynskey, who began her career in 1996 with her breakout role in "Heavenly Creatures" alongside Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, has built a diverse resume. The New Zealand-born actress has a filmography that spans critically acclaimed works like "Ever After" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." However, her 2013 indie film "The Big Ask" holds particular significance for the actress and her complete evolution.

At the time of filming "The Big Ask," Lynskey was going through a difficult breakup and it was a "very difficult time in her life," she told BuzzFeed. Reflecting on the experience, she admitted she nearly backed out of the project multiple times due to her emotional state. "I think if I had to audition, I wouldn't have gotten the job," she added. "I almost dropped out of that movie so many times, because I was just depressed and crying," she recalled. Lynskey ultimately decided to stay, feeling compelled to honor the opportunity after being offered the role without an audition. Little did she know, her choice to stick with the film would introduce her to Ritter, and change her life forever.

