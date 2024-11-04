Melanie Lynskey Nearly Skipped The Project Where She Met Her Husband Jason Ritter
You know the saying, "Showing up is 90% of success?" Actress Melanie Lynskey is a testament to just how true that can be. Lynskey, widely known for her role as Shauna in Showtime's hit series "Yellowjackets," nearly missed the opportunity that led her to meet her now-husband, actor Jason Ritter. Lynskey, who began her career in 1996 with her breakout role in "Heavenly Creatures" alongside Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, has built a diverse resume. The New Zealand-born actress has a filmography that spans critically acclaimed works like "Ever After" and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower." However, her 2013 indie film "The Big Ask" holds particular significance for the actress and her complete evolution.
At the time of filming "The Big Ask," Lynskey was going through a difficult breakup and it was a "very difficult time in her life," she told BuzzFeed. Reflecting on the experience, she admitted she nearly backed out of the project multiple times due to her emotional state. "I think if I had to audition, I wouldn't have gotten the job," she added. "I almost dropped out of that movie so many times, because I was just depressed and crying," she recalled. Lynskey ultimately decided to stay, feeling compelled to honor the opportunity after being offered the role without an audition. Little did she know, her choice to stick with the film would introduce her to Ritter, and change her life forever.
From On-Screen Co-Stars to Real-Life Partners
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter made their first public appearance together on the red carpet in March 2014. Things on the inside of Lynskey and Ritter's relationship seemed just as happy as things on the outside. So much so that after three years of dating, they announced their engagement in 2017. Despite having worked together on "The Big Ask," Lynskey revealed that she and Ritter have yet to sit down and watch the movie as a couple. "Maybe one day, we can show our daughter. Although, maybe not, because we have like a sex scene in that she doesn't want to see that," Lynskey joked.
The pair has since built a life together both personally and professionally, frequently supporting each other's projects. Recently, Lynskey praised her husband for being a stay-at-home dad while she pursued acting roles. "I think a lot of men don't have that kind of self-esteem and that respect for their partner. I'm grateful that I have someone who does," she told The Hollywood Reporter about Ritter's domestic support. Lynskey has also spoken out about eating disorder recovery. Lynskey, praised for her roles in complex dramas, and Ritter, celebrated for his work in series like "Parenthood" and "Raising Dion," continue to thrive in the industry, occasionally collaborating but mostly commending each other's individual successes. And it all started simply by showing up.