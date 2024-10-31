The Staggering Amount Of Money Trump Offered To Diddy's Rival 50 Cent For A Rally Performance

Celebs receive outrageous offers for jobs all the time, with many having successful side hustles to pad their bank account. But rapper 50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, actually turned down a multi-million dollar gig that only would've taken up a few hours of his time. The amount he rejected is raising serious eyebrows.

Advertisement

Former President Donald Trump wanted to hire 50 Cent to perform at his jam-packed rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024 — and he was willing to pay the "In Da Club" singer a whopping amount to do it. 50 Cent stopped by "The Breakfast Club" podcast and revealed he was offered $3 million. When the hosts asked why he turned it down, the rapper's answer was surprising.

"I'm afraid of politics, you understand. I do not like [any] part of politics," he said. "It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you." 50 Cent then shared how he also stays away from religion, wanting to avoid getting involved with those two volatile topics. Interestingly, the rapper was also asked to perform at the Republican National Convention back in July 2024 for an undisclosed amount of money, which he also turned down. Granted, 50 Cent's net worth is reportedly $40 million, so it's not like he needed the extra cash.

Advertisement