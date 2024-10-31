The Staggering Amount Of Money Trump Offered To Diddy's Rival 50 Cent For A Rally Performance
Celebs receive outrageous offers for jobs all the time, with many having successful side hustles to pad their bank account. But rapper 50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, actually turned down a multi-million dollar gig that only would've taken up a few hours of his time. The amount he rejected is raising serious eyebrows.
Former President Donald Trump wanted to hire 50 Cent to perform at his jam-packed rally at Madison Square Garden in October 2024 — and he was willing to pay the "In Da Club" singer a whopping amount to do it. 50 Cent stopped by "The Breakfast Club" podcast and revealed he was offered $3 million. When the hosts asked why he turned it down, the rapper's answer was surprising.
"I'm afraid of politics, you understand. I do not like [any] part of politics," he said. "It's because when you do get involved in it, no matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you." 50 Cent then shared how he also stays away from religion, wanting to avoid getting involved with those two volatile topics. Interestingly, the rapper was also asked to perform at the Republican National Convention back in July 2024 for an undisclosed amount of money, which he also turned down. Granted, 50 Cent's net worth is reportedly $40 million, so it's not like he needed the extra cash.
50 Cent has been vocal about Donald Trump this year
50 Cent may not like getting involved with politics, but that didn't stop him from talking about Donald Trump after the former president's first assassination attempt. He told CBS News Sunday Morning in September 2024, "Things happen like Trump gets shot and they start playing 'Many Men' and it jumps 250% in streaming," referring to his song that was used for Trump to walk out to during a livestream shortly after he was shot (via Fox News).
The rapper felt that people identified with Trump, including himself, based on Trump's reaction to being attacked. "He says fight. All right. And that's exactly what I did after I got shot. I just went into fight mode," 50 Cent said, referring to when he was shot a staggering nine times back in 2000. There's plenty of things fans don't know about 50 Cent, but his shooting is one of his biggest claims to fame.
In June 2024, CBS News asked 50 Cent about the upcoming election, to which he admitted he hadn't decided who he was voting for yet. He then shared how he could see Black men connecting with Trump "because they got RICO charges." RICO stands for "Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act," and Trump has them against him, too.