The Sweet Meaning Behind Dolly Parton's Butterfly Tattoos

Multiple Grammy Award winner Dolly Parton has made butterflies an undeniable part of her brand. In fact, the winged creatures mean so much to Parton that the country music superstar has even gotten a few of them tattooed on her body — though she generally keeps her ink hidden from view. According to Parton, her connection with butterflies goes back to when she was growing up in the Tennessee mountains.

"As a child I was kind of wanting to have fun and see what was out there," Parton told Hello! Magazine. "I was curious and kind of rowdy; one of those kids where nothing was ever enough, I wanted to see more, do more, be more, all of that." Parton added that she "used to chase butterflies off into the woods and get lost." This drew the ire of Parton's mother, who would have to come out and find her.

Parton also explained that her various medical procedures are what inspired her to start getting tattooed. "When I first started getting a few little things done, I had a few little tattoos to cover up some scarring," she said. "If I have to get a scar for any reason, I never can get rid of that purple look. So I thought, 'Well, I'm going to kind of decorate these with some flowers or little butterflies or whatever.'"

