Did Nicki Minaj Endorse Donald Trump? Inside The Rumor
Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful and influential rappers of today. Therefore, many things that she says online instantly go viral, whether it was in a post or during one of her infamous Instagram or TikTok Lives. Recently, an old clip of hers is making its rounds online again and it has fans looking at Minaj sideways. Fans are now wondering if Minaj is endorsing Donald Trump for president over Kamala Harris.
In a newly resurfaced Snapchat video (via X, formerly Twitter), Nicki Minaj is seen telling her husband Kenneth Petty, "Because you're an American citizen, I can now fill out paperwork and vote in the United States of America of Donald Trump, and I would like to thank my fans and everybody that supported me."
Now, Minaj is known for having one of the most loyal fanbases out there. Still, despite their usual loyalty, her fans were fuming on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the video. However, the video was quickly debunked with a community note. The reason Minaj calls the country "The United States of America of Donald Trump" is because the video is from 2019 when Trump was president.
Nicki Minaj has spoken out against Donald Trump
Nicki Minaj was born on the beautiful island of Trinidad and Tobago and moved to the United States of America when she was 5 years old. Despite living in the country for 36 years, Minaj has not obtained U.S. citizenship, making her unable to vote. Fans were hopeful that her status may have changed before the next election but unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case.
In September, Minaj was on TikTok Live with a fan and maintained that she is still not a U.S. citizen. However, Minaj has used her platform to speak out about her political views. She called out Donald Trump on Instagram over immigration rights. "I can't imagine the horror of being in a strange place and having my parents stripped away from me at the age of 5," wrote Minaj. Minaj has never been one to shy away from confrontation (Her feud with Mariah Carey is just one example), so it's not surprising that she would let Trump know exactly what she disliked about his immigration policies.
Although Nicki Minaj has not officially endorsed Kamala Harris or Donald Trump as of this writing, only one of the presidential candidates received a shout-out from Minaj in her 2019 song "Fractions." Minaj raps, "These b****** bitin' like Joe, shout out to Kamala though." The love is mutual between Harris and Minaj. While Harris was at a party in Washington, D.C. for hip hop's 50th anniversary, she was seen dancing to Minaj's hit song "Red Ruby Da Sleeze." It's clear to see that the two are fans of each other.