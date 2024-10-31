Did Nicki Minaj Endorse Donald Trump? Inside The Rumor

Nicki Minaj is one of the most successful and influential rappers of today. Therefore, many things that she says online instantly go viral, whether it was in a post or during one of her infamous Instagram or TikTok Lives. Recently, an old clip of hers is making its rounds online again and it has fans looking at Minaj sideways. Fans are now wondering if Minaj is endorsing Donald Trump for president over Kamala Harris.

Advertisement

In a newly resurfaced Snapchat video (via X, formerly Twitter), Nicki Minaj is seen telling her husband Kenneth Petty, "Because you're an American citizen, I can now fill out paperwork and vote in the United States of America of Donald Trump, and I would like to thank my fans and everybody that supported me."

Now, Minaj is known for having one of the most loyal fanbases out there. Still, despite their usual loyalty, her fans were fuming on X, formerly known as Twitter, over the video. However, the video was quickly debunked with a community note. The reason Minaj calls the country "The United States of America of Donald Trump" is because the video is from 2019 when Trump was president.