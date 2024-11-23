Jelly Roll's Tragic Confession About His Youth Shows How Far He's Come

Fans of Jelly Roll know the "I Am Not Okay" singer has undergone a complete transformation and overcame a lot throughout his tragic life. Between struggling with mental illness and conquering addiction, one major demon he's had to face is his criminal history, which began at a young age.

As an adult, Jelly Roll was first arrested at the age of 18 for aggravated robbery, and he's also faced charges tied to his former life as a drug dealer. However, his criminal history reaches as far back as the age of 13, when he was booked for strong-arm robbery. "I'd gotten a fight with a kid and back then they had the chain wallets," he told Jay Shetty in an October 2024 episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty." "When we were wrestling, I grabbed a chain wallet to try to hit him with it, and that was a strong-arm robbery case. So I ended up in the system for like 20-something months when I was 13 for that strong-arm robbery."

Regarding why his life took this route, Jelly Roll said his poor self-esteem drove him to be more aggressive. "It's deep-rooted insecurities early," he told Shetty. "I was always a bigger kid. So I had a little chip on my shoulder naturally as a young kid." Throughout his career, Jelly Roll has been open about his insecurities and mental health issues, which he's channeled into his music.

