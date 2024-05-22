Jelly Roll's Complete Transformation

The following article contains references to drug use.

There are few music artists within recent years to have exploded in the public consciousness so quickly and so profoundly as Jelly Roll. It wasn't that long ago, in fact, that he was a struggling rapper playing small gigs that paid so little that he lived out of the van he drove from town to town.

He didn't have the backing of a major label, but what he did have was an innate ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level. "When I first started music they told me I didn't have a chance," he wrote in a 2020 Facebook post. "They said my voice wasn't cool enough. They said I wasn't marketable. ... They said I was too fat and too trashy." In that post, he revealed that he then had 1.3 million listeners on Spotify each month, while another 1.1 million subscribed to his YouTube channel — a remarkable achievement for an independent artist without a big label's machine behind him.

You'd better believe those labels began calling, and he ultimately signed with one. Since then, he's released two hit albums and several popular singles, taken home shelves full of music-industry awards, and watched his Spotify numbers soar through the roof (as of this writing, he boasts nearly 13 million monthly listeners). There's no question that he's had a meteoric rise to the top, and it's only just begun. This is how he got here.