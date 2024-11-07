Inside Johnny Depp's Friendship With Penelope Cruz

In October 2024, Lionsgate revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz were teaming up for the new feature film "Day Drinker." Marc Webb, director of "The Amazing Spider-Man," would helm the project. The movie would mark the fourth time that Depp and Cruz shared the screen, previously starring together in "Blow," "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides," and "Murder on the Orient Express."

Advertisement

This new movie would be a great fit for the duo because of their established on-screen chemistry. But it was also an opportunity for two old friends, who have maintained a connection, to once again work together. "She's as loyal and true a friend as anyone could ever dream of," Depp said during Cruz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2011 (via AP). Cruz, attending with husband Javier Bardem, spoke highly of Depp as well, when she shared the story of her first trip to LA. "I spoke no English. I only knew how to say two things, two sentences. One was 'How are you?' The other one was 'I want to work with Johnny Depp.'" However, their long-standing friendship has often been the topic of speculation.

Advertisement