Catherine Zeta-Jones' Throwback Halloween Pics Prove How Fast Her Kids Are Growing Up

Acclaimed actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has two children — a son, Dylan Michael, and a daughter, Carys Zeta — with husband Michael Douglas. Dylan was born in 2000, while Carys was born in 2003, and the fact that Zeta-Jones's kids have grown quite a bit is evident in the "Chicago" star's nostalgic Halloween-themed Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos.

Zeta-Jones, who has made a stunning transformation, reportedly has a profoundly deep bond with her children which seems to have been there instantaneously. In 2007, when her children were quite young, Zeta-Jones was asked by People readers what the best aspect of having children is, and the "Mask of Zorro" actor replied. "Having those little beautiful faces look up to you and say, 'Mama!'" As both Dylan and Carys age from children to adults in what seems to be a blink of an eye, Zeta-Jones revealed to People in 2022 that she and her kids' relationship is as close as ever. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," Zeta-Jones said. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

On October 31, 2024, Zeta-Jones uploaded ten photos to Instagram that showcase her family dressed up in different Halloween costumes throughout the years. The post is fairly poignant since it depicts the actor's children as they grow up.