Catherine Zeta-Jones' Throwback Halloween Pics Prove How Fast Her Kids Are Growing Up
Acclaimed actor Catherine Zeta-Jones has two children — a son, Dylan Michael, and a daughter, Carys Zeta — with husband Michael Douglas. Dylan was born in 2000, while Carys was born in 2003, and the fact that Zeta-Jones's kids have grown quite a bit is evident in the "Chicago" star's nostalgic Halloween-themed Instagram post featuring a series of throwback photos.
Zeta-Jones, who has made a stunning transformation, reportedly has a profoundly deep bond with her children which seems to have been there instantaneously. In 2007, when her children were quite young, Zeta-Jones was asked by People readers what the best aspect of having children is, and the "Mask of Zorro" actor replied. "Having those little beautiful faces look up to you and say, 'Mama!'" As both Dylan and Carys age from children to adults in what seems to be a blink of an eye, Zeta-Jones revealed to People in 2022 that she and her kids' relationship is as close as ever. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know," Zeta-Jones said. "I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."
On October 31, 2024, Zeta-Jones uploaded ten photos to Instagram that showcase her family dressed up in different Halloween costumes throughout the years. The post is fairly poignant since it depicts the actor's children as they grow up.
What did Catherine Zeta-Jones's Halloween Instagram post contain?
The first picture in Catherine Zeta-Jones's heartfelt photo collage on Instagram depicts the Oscar-winner wearing a witch costume, which is most likely a cheeky nod to her role as Morticia Adams in the Netflix series "Wednesday." The fourth photo in the Instagram post showcases Zeta-Jones's son and daughter as children under 8 donning adorable Halloween costumes. Dylan Michael is dressed in black and red holding a scythe, while Carys Zeta is wearing a witch's hat and an orange dress. Another photo in the post portrays Dylan a bit older, dressed up as Mike Myers as Austin Powers, and Carys is in eye makeup and a pink and black shirt. Dylan accompanied his mom to the premiere of "National Treasure: Edge of History" in 2022, and comparing his appearance at that event versus Zeta-Jones' Halloween post hammers home how much time has really passed since Dylan and Carys were young.
Zeta-Jones's Instagram post is accompanied by a caption that reads: "Halloween nights!! Morticia is taking a break. Happy Halloween my little rain clouds!!" It is not clear if there is any hidden meaning behind this text, like Zeta-Jones subtly hinting at a break from acting or her role on "Wednesday," but maybe she is just making a joke about needing to rest. However, what is clear is the actor's deep, unconditional love for her children, which is largely evident in her social media post that highlights Dylan and Carys' journey into adulthood.