The Stunning Transformation Of Catherine Zeta-Jones

Award-winning actor Catherine Zeta-Jones' career has undoubtedly evolved in the decades since she made her Hollywood debut — and the same can be said about her outlook on life. "Something about getting older was that I don't take a lot of sh** from people," she told InStyle in 2022. "I don't take it in a very gracious way. And it's only something that comes from experience."

With a resume filled with everything from niche television productions to critically acclaimed musicals, Zeta-Jones has built quite an impressive legacy for herself — and she's worked hard to get there. In addition to her enduring career, Zeta-Jones balances motherhood and her marriage to a fellow A-lister.

As grateful as she is to have achieved all she has in her life, Zeta-Jones told Mirror 2018 that her humility can only go so far. "I'm sick of being humble. ... No sorrys. Enough," she said. "All that is important to me now is my work. That's what I love, and the rest of my life is a joy because I've got two beautiful kids and a healthy, happy husband. It's all good, and I'm not going to be humble for that either." From little kid with show business dreams to queen of the Oscars stage and beyond, this is the transformation of Catherine Zeta-Jones.