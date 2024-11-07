Of All Pippa Middleton's Outfits, This Is The Most Scandalous

Pippa Middleton might not be royalty herself, but her wardrobe choices have long fascinated royal watchers. Yet one gown in particular turned heads like never before, making it one of her boldest and most talked about looks to date — and it's not the infamous bridesmaid dress that you might be thinking of.

Advertisement

In case you've forgotten, as the younger sister of Kate Middleton, Pippa was a British socialite in the 2010s, though relatively unknown outside the UK. That all changed during Kate and Prince William's royal wedding in 2011. Pippa served as a maid of honor and wore a simple yet elegant ivory gown (by Alexander McQueen) that was stitched to perfection and showcased her beautiful figure. Her look caused quite a stir, captivating royal fans across the world. Some fans and media even claimed that her dress rivaled the bride's wedding gown (via ABC News). Reflecting on the viral moment, Pippa later shared that "it was completely unexpected," adding how "the plan was not really for it to be a significant dress" (via Today).

Advertisement

Since then, she has made a series of fashion statements, but none were as scandalous as the outfit she wore to The Boodles Boxing Ball later that same year.