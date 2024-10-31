Trump's Slam On Tim Walz Lets His True Feelings About JD Vance Slip

With Election Day 2024 just around the corner, Donald Trump couldn't help but take a jab at opponent Kamala Harris' VP Pick, Tim Walz. In a rally speech (via X, formerly Twitter), the former president segues from calling for cognitive tests for candidates to outright insults: "How about that guy [Harris] picked for vice president? What a loser." This comment is typical petty behavior from Trump, but what he said next let his true feelings for running mate JD Vance slip: "She picked somebody so bad. There's a certain rule. Make them really bad and they'll never take you out." Netizens couldn't help but notice how this statement reflects on Vance, with one user commenting on the original tweet: "And under the bus he goes."

From the very beginning of their shared time on the Republican presidential ticket, Trump and Vance have had a complicated relationship. Historically, the two men only shared a party affiliation in name, and Vance was quick to denounce Trump's policies at seemingly every opportunity. Their curious alliance carried them through the 2024 campaign season, but Trump's latest not-so-subtle snub is just one of many examples of the pair's mutual dislike seeping through. Try as they might to present a unified front, the cracks in the Trump-Vance veneer have been visible all along.