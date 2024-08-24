Inside J.D. Vance And Donald Trump's Complicated Relationship

When Donald Trump first ran for president in 2016, no one could dream that he'd ever pick Ohio junior senator J.D. Vance as his future running mate. The latter couldn't be more critical of Trump back in the day. In fact, he probably infuriated plenty of Republicans with his comments about how Trump was "America's Hitler" and an "idiot," (via Politico). Vance, who wasn't exactly a fan of the Democrats either, announced to the public in a since-deleted tweet that he planned to vote for former CIA officer Evan McMullin, who was running as an Independent in 2016. But he did express some concern over Trump possibly winning the election. "I think there's a chance, if I feel like Trump has a really good chance of winning, that I might have to hold my nose and vote for Hillary Clinton," Vance told NPR.

And yet, Vance seemed to understand why so many people related to Trump. "Donald Trump, if nothing else, is relatable to the average working-class American because he speaks off the cuff. He's clearly unfiltered and unrehearsed," Vance said. "Even if, you know, half of the things that he says don't make any sense or a quarter of the things that he says are offensive. There's something to be said about relatability," he explained.

Trump, for his part, mostly ignored Vance (publicly, anyway), but he was aware of his criticism. So how on earth are these two 2024 running mates? Let's break it down, shall we?