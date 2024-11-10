Taylor Swift's Most Candid Confessions About Struggling With Body Image

We'd like to think having money solves all of life's problems, but that's far from the truth. Especially when it comes to body image struggles. It doesn't matter how much or how little money you have, body image struggles never discriminate. It's something people just can't seem to escape, even Taylor Swift.

In her 2020 documentary, "Miss Americana," the world-famous pop star got very candid about her struggles with disordered eating and her "unhealthy" relationship with food. In the documentary, she's in the car and the pop star opens up about the struggles of having to see photos of herself every single day. She then goes into explaining her tendencies when she sees these photos, emphasizing they have only "happened a few times" and that she is in no way "proud of [them]." Even worse, she explained she would come across people's comments suggesting she "looked pregnant," and they would easily trigger her to just "starve a bit" and "just stop eating." Soon after, she goes into detail about the consequences of these choices to starve and how she thought she was "supposed to feel like [she] was going to pass out at the end of a show or in the middle of it."

In the segment, she also shares the revelations she's made throughout her journey with her body struggles have helped her realize how much happier she is as a "size six instead of a double zero." She weighs in on unrealistic beauty standards as well as mentioning that, "There's always some standard of beauty that you're not meeting...It's all just f***ing impossible."