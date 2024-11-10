Dolly Parton & Barbra Streisand's First Meeting Wasn't Great
Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand are both huge stars in the music industry with an incredible amount of influence. Parton has always been open about her appreciation and admiration of the star, but their first meeting was disappointing. Initially, she felt that the connection would be instant, saying that they could complement each other, and she wished to star alongside Streisand.
In an interview with Playgirl Magazine in 1981 though, Parton was asked if she had met Streisand. She mentioned that they share a manager, so they had the chance to briefly meet at the manager's beach house with other people around. This did not really allow for any sort of relationship to develop. However, in her book, "Dolly on Dolly," she expanded on this thought. "I didn't feel like she really liked me too much, but there were a lot of people around. It wasn't anything bad, but it wasn't anything good."
Have they ever met up since?
In 2016, Dolly Parton found out she was going to be in Tampa in the same week as Barbra Streisand as reported by the Tampa Bay Times. This is a long time from 1981, but Parton is still just as giddy at the opportunity to see the star in person. "Through the years we've had many occasions to visit or to see each other at parties or different functions," Parton recalled. "I admire her. I think she's just incredible. And I know we're in the same town... I'd love to have some of her folks come over, and maybe some of mine will go see her."
They both also gave tributes to Kris Kristofferson following his death. The stars both took to social media to discuss their experiences with the country music artist while other celebrities followed their lead. While Parton and Streisand may have had a rocky start, it appears that there is admiration there along with mutual friends.