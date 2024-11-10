Dolly Parton & Barbra Streisand's First Meeting Wasn't Great

Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand are both huge stars in the music industry with an incredible amount of influence. Parton has always been open about her appreciation and admiration of the star, but their first meeting was disappointing. Initially, she felt that the connection would be instant, saying that they could complement each other, and she wished to star alongside Streisand.

In an interview with Playgirl Magazine in 1981 though, Parton was asked if she had met Streisand. She mentioned that they share a manager, so they had the chance to briefly meet at the manager's beach house with other people around. This did not really allow for any sort of relationship to develop. However, in her book, "Dolly on Dolly," she expanded on this thought. "I didn't feel like she really liked me too much, but there were a lot of people around. It wasn't anything bad, but it wasn't anything good."