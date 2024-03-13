The Stunning Transformation Of Barbra Streisand

When you hear the phrase "Legend of the stage and screen," a few names probably come to mind — Meryl Streep, Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, and Judi Dench, for example. Another name that is bound to come up? Barbra Streisand. In fact, it's hard to think of anyone quite as legendary as her. A musical prodigy, an icon of Broadway, and a bona fide film star, it's no wonder.

Streisand first found fame onstage in the '60s starring as Fanny Brice in Jule Styne's "Funny Girl." After she reprised the role in the 1968 film opposite Omar Sharif, Streisand earned her first Oscar and quickly became a household name. After that, Streisand starred in dozens of acclaimed films — "Hello, Dolly!" in 1969, "What's Up, Doc?" in 1972, "The Way We Were" in 1973, "A Star Is Born" in 1976, and "Yentl" in 1983, to name a few.

In 2024, Streisand took home the SAG Life Achievement Award — in the audience, the likes of Anne Hathaway and Hannah Waddingham were spotted crying as the legend stepped onto the stage. It's easy to see why — Streisand's staggering talent and hugely impressive career have made her an inspiration to generations of performers. Here's how she went from humble beginnings in Brooklyn to global stardom.