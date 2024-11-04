Martha Stewart's Parenting Instincts Left Something To Be Desired, According To Her Daughter

Netflix released a documentary focusing on TV personality Martha Stewart in October 2024. Entitled "Martha," the doc features interviews with Stewart, chronicling her rise to fame in the '90s, her 2004 prison sentence, and subsequent return to the spotlight in 2005. While the doc revealed many details her fans likely did not know, it's Stewart's relationship with her daughter Alexis that may be the most surprising.

In the doc, Alexis said that her mother was "always a bit chilly," and that she "grew up in a very uncomfortable house," per Hello! Magazine. That house also included Martha's then-husband Andy. Martha admitted to People that the couple had extramarital affairs during their relationship. But while her parents' marriage was strained, it was Alexis who dealt with the consequences. "I learned to suppress most of my emotions," she revealed in the doc. However, the issues Alexis faced growing up paled in comparison to the problems that Martha endured during her own troubled childhood.