The Painful Health Condition Kat Dennings Lives With

Shortly after Kat Dennings transformed into a professional actor, the star began suffering from a health condition. In an October 2024 interview with Healthline, she opened up about her struggle with migraines that began when she was a tween. "When [my mom] first took me to the doctor, we were told I would grow out of it, but news flash — I didn't," Dennings remembered. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the doctor would've been right in most cases. People often do get fewer migraines, or none at all, with age. When the headaches stick around the way Dennings' have, they're categorized as a rare condition called chronic migraines. As the name suggests, these headaches don't go away as easily and reportedly affect a very small chunk of the human population.

Over the years, the "2 Broke Girls" star has figured out different ways to mitigate the migraines. "When things are bad, my go-to solution is lying in a dark room with ice on my neck," she said. "Sometimes I'll use this migraine helmet that helps apply pressure to my head, or I drink a cold slushy. It doesn't get rid of the pain, but it helps." But she also noted that her own treatment for migraines might not work for others, which was why seeing a doctor was important to find help tailored to their unique situations. "Everyone's migraine pain is different. I have a friend whose migraines are so bad she has to go to the ER. But just because I don't experience that doesn't mean mine aren't valid and painful," she added.

