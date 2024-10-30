Kat Dennings has been in the entertainment industry since she was a child, with a career that has spanned both television and film. Since she landed her first credited role in an episode of "Sex and the City" in 2000, the actor has worked tirelessly, gracing the screens of everything from indie movies to sitcoms, and even joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Dennings has undoubtedly had a successful run thus far, she's also acknowledged that she's dealt with a lot of rejection in her career of choice. As she told BuzzFeed in February 2022, "I auditioned for everything and never got anything." As any actor knows all too well, rejection is a tough but common part of the game. Dennings added, "I swear to god, everything you audition for is a rejection, so if you get like one job, it's a miracle."

As challenging as it might've been to get her career off the ground, Dennings did "make it" in Hollywood. As fortunate as she may seem, the "Thor" star's life hasn't been so charmed across the board. From her upbringing in a creepy environment to the struggles in her professional and romantic life, as well as the losses she faced after "2 Broke Girls" ended, here are the tragic details about Kat Dennings.

