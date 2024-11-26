Princess Diana's Nieces Have Made It Clear Whose Side They're On In William & Harry's Feud

Princess Diana's nieces, the daughters of her younger brother Charles Spencer — Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer — know how to make a statement. The three rarely attend social events together, but as GB News reported, they decided to attend the Centrepoint Awards, which celebrates the life-changing experiences of young people after experiencing homelessness, of which Prince William is a patron. So it's clear that Kitty, who's an ambassador for the event, Amelia, and Eliza, subtly indicated whose side they're on in William and Prince Harry's feud.

Harry and William were able to keep the bulk of their differences out of the public eye until it all came to a head following Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal family. After Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey and the publication of "Spare," Harry's memoir, the feud between the brothers only deepened. Yet, while their actions demonstrate how Princess Diana's family's relationship with William and Harry is now, Kitty, Amelia, and Eliza aren't the only ones who publicly showed their support for William at Centrepoint. According to Tatler, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also there and sat next to the sisters. Meanwhile, some of Diana's siblings, like Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, still get along very well with Harry, so much so that, as the GBN report points out, Charles offered his house to Harry when he visited for the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes.

