Princess Diana's Nieces Have Made It Clear Whose Side They're On In William & Harry's Feud
Princess Diana's nieces, the daughters of her younger brother Charles Spencer — Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer — know how to make a statement. The three rarely attend social events together, but as GB News reported, they decided to attend the Centrepoint Awards, which celebrates the life-changing experiences of young people after experiencing homelessness, of which Prince William is a patron. So it's clear that Kitty, who's an ambassador for the event, Amelia, and Eliza, subtly indicated whose side they're on in William and Prince Harry's feud.
Harry and William were able to keep the bulk of their differences out of the public eye until it all came to a head following Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal family. After Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey and the publication of "Spare," Harry's memoir, the feud between the brothers only deepened. Yet, while their actions demonstrate how Princess Diana's family's relationship with William and Harry is now, Kitty, Amelia, and Eliza aren't the only ones who publicly showed their support for William at Centrepoint. According to Tatler, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, were also there and sat next to the sisters. Meanwhile, some of Diana's siblings, like Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, still get along very well with Harry, so much so that, as the GBN report points out, Charles offered his house to Harry when he visited for the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes.
Prince William and Prince Harry's notorious feud divides the royal family
A look inside Charles Spencer's relationship with Prince William and Prince Harry reveals that he has a soft spot for the latter — but not so with his daughters. Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer decided to take the opposite side of their father in this particular war within the royal family. However, Kitty is the most vocal in this support. She shared with Hello! how proud she is of her cousin William and everything he does to support a cause as important as Centrepoint and how much he inspires her to work on their "shared mission." In the same vein, Kitty shared a photo of herself and William onstage via Instagram, revealing that it was a pleasure to celebrate the achievements of young people alongside her royal cousin.
While King Charles has had to face a lot of notorious royal feuds, this one produced the most division within the royal family. And the open fronts in the feud are only increasing. According to NewsBreak, Simon Case, William's former private secretary, will soon leave his position as Britain's Head of the Civil Service to try his luck writing about his experiences with the royal family. Although Case signed a confidentiality agreement, NewsBreak suggests it would only apply to his work with William, so Case could potentially share insider information about the time when Harry and Meghan left the royal family. We can only wait and see how events unfold and if the divided support of the royal family will end up distancing William and Harry further.