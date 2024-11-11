How Winona Ryder Humbled Her Childhood Bully After Achieving Fame

Winona Ryder might be an alt-movie darling now, but the strikingly beautiful brunette was terribly bullied in school. In Nigel Gooddall's biography, Ryder describes being attacked in seventh grade by her peers at Kenilworth Junior High in Petaluma, California. "I was wearing an old Salvation Army shop boy's suit," the actress explained (via People), and the other students hurled homophobic slurs at her. "They slammed my head into a locker. I fell to the ground and they started to kick the s*** out of me. I had to have stitches." To add insult to injury, Ryder's attackers weren't disciplined. Instead, the young actress was kicked out of the school.

Advertisement

Though she had won audience hearts in Tim Burton's "Beetlejuice," Ryder's starring role just made high school harder for her. "I remember thinking, 'Ooh, Beetlejuice is like the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,'" Ryder told Marie Claire UK. "But it made things worse. They called me a witch."

Still, Goodall's biography reports that Ryder got to call out her bullies years later, after becoming a 90s it girl. "I went to a coffee shop and I ran into one of the girls who'd kicked me, and she said, 'Winona, Winona, can I have your autograph?'" Ryder explained. "And I said, 'Do you remember me? Remember in seventh grade you beat up that kid?' And she said, 'Kind of.' And I said, 'That was me. Go f*** yourself.'"

Advertisement