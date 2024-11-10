The Story Of Cher's Love Affair With 'Bagel Boy' Ex

Although superstar Cher rejected Elvis Presley, she did have a relationship with "Bagel Boy." No, "Bagel Boy" is not the name of a superhero with grain-based powers — it's the nickname for one of Cher's previous loves who was incredibly important to her. The ever-stunning Cher met Robert "Rob" Camilletti in 1986, when she had just turned 40 and he was 22. Camilletti's job at a bagel shop is how he earned the alliteration-filled moniker from the media.

Camilletti had his own aspirations for stardom, working to become an actor while he and Cher dated. Cher gave him the spotlight in music videos for her songs "I Found Someone," "We All Sleep Alone," and "Main Man." The couple also attended the Oscars together in 1988. That same night, Cher took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Cher and Camilletti were together for three years. A contributing factor to their breakup was the media attention surrounding their relationship, since in 2010, Cher told Parade they were "torn apart by the media," adding, "They were so mean with Robert." In 1988, Camilletti got into legal trouble when he drove into the car of a photographer waiting outside Cher's house (which he was also living in at the time). Both the photographer's car and camera were destroyed and Camilletti was hit with a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Cher made a public statement standing by him after that, but Cher and Camilletti broke up in 1989.

