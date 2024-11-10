The Story Of Cher's Love Affair With 'Bagel Boy' Ex
Although superstar Cher rejected Elvis Presley, she did have a relationship with "Bagel Boy." No, "Bagel Boy" is not the name of a superhero with grain-based powers — it's the nickname for one of Cher's previous loves who was incredibly important to her. The ever-stunning Cher met Robert "Rob" Camilletti in 1986, when she had just turned 40 and he was 22. Camilletti's job at a bagel shop is how he earned the alliteration-filled moniker from the media.
Camilletti had his own aspirations for stardom, working to become an actor while he and Cher dated. Cher gave him the spotlight in music videos for her songs "I Found Someone," "We All Sleep Alone," and "Main Man." The couple also attended the Oscars together in 1988. That same night, Cher took home the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role.
Cher and Camilletti were together for three years. A contributing factor to their breakup was the media attention surrounding their relationship, since in 2010, Cher told Parade they were "torn apart by the media," adding, "They were so mean with Robert." In 1988, Camilletti got into legal trouble when he drove into the car of a photographer waiting outside Cher's house (which he was also living in at the time). Both the photographer's car and camera were destroyed and Camilletti was hit with a felony assault with a deadly weapon charge. Cher made a public statement standing by him after that, but Cher and Camilletti broke up in 1989.
What has Cher said about Camilletti following their split?
Since that 1989 breakup, Rob Camilletti has mostly kept to himself, although in a Maclean's interview, he shared he was surprised that Cher wanted him. "I didn't admit to myself that I was attracted to her," he said (via Daily Mail). "We're from totally different worlds."
Cher has spoken highly of Camilletti when reflecting on their three-year courtship. Per the Daily Mail, she once told Woman's Realm, "It's no use denying I miss those days. He was possibly the one true love of my life." Cher also dismissed the usage of crass terms like "toy boy" and pointed out double standards on age gaps, referencing the marriage of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Cher added, "I'm not looking for age range, but Rob excited me more than anyone else before."
Thankfully, Cher and Camilletti stayed in each others' lives as friends. Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2010, Cher said, "Old boyfriends make good friends. Robert comes to Christmas dinner. He now flies G Vs — he is a huge pilot. He flies for all the biggest names in this town. He flew me to Jamaica." Cher's sentiments still rang true when she spoke with the Guardian in 2020. "Well, I think Robert [Camilletti] and Gregory Allman," she said, answering the question on who is the "love of her life." Cher compared her relationship with those two men, telling the outlet, "Robert was completely different. He was like a rock."