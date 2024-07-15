Elvis Presley Once Tried To Date Cher. Here's Why She Rejected Him
Cher's dating history is packed with A-listers. She had brief relationships with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Warren Beatty, to name just a few. And, of course, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer was also in two high-profile marriages with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman alongside a serious, long-term relationship with KISS star Gene Simmons. However, when it came to Elvis Presley, she couldn't bring herself to ignore his larger-than-life persona. Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022, the "Believe" songstress recalled that she couldn't help but swoon over the rock star when she saw Presley live in concert as a 10-year-old. When she grew older, Cher evidently caught his eye, as one of Presley's team reached out to see if she wanted to spend the weekend in his company.
However, the "Mermaids" star politely turned down the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because she didn't want to strike up a romance with someone who had publicly struggled with substance abuse. During a 2024 interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Cher offered another reason why she didn't want to date the "Jailhouse Rock" hitmaker: "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation."
The living legend continued, "And I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men." But Cher was pleased to confirm that she had found the perfect solution that allowed her to find love despite her timid nature.
Cher doesn't think men her age understand her
Elsewhere on Cher's appearance "The Jennifer Hudson Show," the iconic singer admitted that her shyness had caused her to develop a proclivity for dating younger men. The "Believe" hitmaker explained that men in her own age group were quite intimidated by her, so they couldn't bring themselves to strike up a conversation. Meanwhile, younger men were far more courageous, so Cher found it considerably easier to date them. Similarly, while chatting on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2023, she shared that she had dated some men who were about the same age as her, but they generally weren't too fond of her personality. The Oscar winner further detailed, "Maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. Cher also asserted, "I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, OK?"
It's worth noting that Elvis Presley was about 11 years Cher's senior, so that may have been another reason why she didn't want to date him. Ultimately, though, it seems like the legendary performer has no regrets about passing up an opportunity to date Presley or anyone else. In fact, some of her most cherished relationships have been with younger partners. When Cher spoke to People in 2021, she had nothing but good things to say about her ex, Val Kilmer. The former couple enjoyed a passionate relationship when Kilmer was about 22 and Cher around 35, and remained close after their split.
She has a 40-year age gap with her beau Alexander Edwards
In a 2020 interview with The Guardian, Cher dubbed her romance with Robert Camilletti one of her most significant relationships. At the time of their union, the "Strong Enough" singer was 40, and Camilletti was 22. Then, in 2022, Cher debuted her romance with Alexander Edwards, who is a whopping 40 years her junior. While Cher was admittedly hesitant to pursue Edwards because of their age gap, she defended the decision several times in the following years. For instance, when a commentator on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out their significant age difference, Cher responded simply: "Love doesn't know math, it sees [two red heart emojis]." A few days later, another fan on X wrote that they believed Edwards may have sinister intentions for dating the "Burlesque" star.
However, she defended their love with a rather firm response: "As well all know. I wasn't born yesterday & what I know for sure. There are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice, you take a chance. I've always taken chances. It's who I am." Furthermore, in 2023, Cher shared with "Extra" that their relationship was thriving because they had plenty to bond over. However, the "Moonstruck" star also acknowledged that their 40-year age gap occasionally led to some awkward miscommunication as Edwards wasn't familiar with certain icons from her generation. While Cher and Edwards' romance has undoubtedly had its ups and downs, it seems like she wouldn't have it any other way.