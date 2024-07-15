Elvis Presley Once Tried To Date Cher. Here's Why She Rejected Him

Cher's dating history is packed with A-listers. She had brief relationships with Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, and Warren Beatty, to name just a few. And, of course, the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer was also in two high-profile marriages with Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman alongside a serious, long-term relationship with KISS star Gene Simmons. However, when it came to Elvis Presley, she couldn't bring herself to ignore his larger-than-life persona. Appearing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2022, the "Believe" songstress recalled that she couldn't help but swoon over the rock star when she saw Presley live in concert as a 10-year-old. When she grew older, Cher evidently caught his eye, as one of Presley's team reached out to see if she wanted to spend the weekend in his company.

However, the "Mermaids" star politely turned down the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because she didn't want to strike up a romance with someone who had publicly struggled with substance abuse. During a 2024 interview on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," Cher offered another reason why she didn't want to date the "Jailhouse Rock" hitmaker: "It was because I was nervous and I knew of the people around him and it wasn't that they were bad people, it's just that I was kind of nervous of his reputation."

The living legend continued, "And I mean, I'm really shy when I'm not working and kind of shy around men." But Cher was pleased to confirm that she had found the perfect solution that allowed her to find love despite her timid nature.

