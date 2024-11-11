Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster's Romance Was A Long Time Coming

If fans thought they had a chance with Hugh Jackman after he split from Deborra-Lee Furness, guess again. The "Wolverine" actor is currently linked to Broadway star, Sutton Foster. Some might argue that Jackman's first rumored romance after his Deborra-Lee Furness divorce is unusually messy, considering how Foster filed for divorce from Ted Griffin in the midst of the Jackman romance gossip. However, many musical aficionados weren't surprised by this new coupling, since both Jackman and Foster co-starred in the Broadway revival of "The Music Man," playing the two leads who eventually end up together.

Their chemistry came alive onstage — and off — which was exemplified by their joint interview with Seth Meyers on "Late Night" in May 2022. The duo was there to promote their recently opened show. They could not stop gushing over each other.

"I'm having the time of my life playing opposite this guy," Foster said, pointing to Jackman, calling the experience "a dream come true." But with that dream comes some night terrors, as Jackman explained they have gotten hecklers before who yell out for his character to kiss Foster's character. Jackman later gushed about his Tony-winning co-star, saying he's seen all of her fantastic work. Both actors admitted they were initially intimidated by the other before rehearsals started, since each of them were already super successful in their careers.

