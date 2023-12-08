The Reported Reason Hugh Jackman & Deborra-Lee Furness Split

There were a few signs that Hugh Jackman's and Deborra-Lee Furness' marriage wasn't going to last, but that didn't make the news that the Hollywood couple was splitting any less shocking. Jackman, who is best known for his roles in films like "Les Misérables" and "X-Men," shirked the Hollywood stereotype of older actors dating younger women when he tied the knot with Furness in 1996. Furness, a fellow actor and director, is 13 years Jackman's senior. The two were without a doubt, one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood. They somehow managed to remain down-to-earth while living in the glitz and glamour of Tinseltown, but reportedly spending more time together in recent years may have torn them apart.

In September 2023, Furness and Jackman surprised us all when they announced they were separating after 27 years of marriage. The announcement came in the form of a statement released to People: "We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth." Jackman and Furness went on to explain that the statement would be their only time touching upon the personal subject publicly and asked their fans for privacy at that moment.

Months after they released the statement, new details about the split have emerged, shining a light on the alleged reason why the longtime lovers went their separate ways. According to an insider, there was a definitive breaking point in their relationship that started with the COVID-19 lockdowns.