Hallmark Star James Van Der Beek Reveals Heartbreaking Health News
James Van Der Beek, star of the hit '90s show "Dawson's Creek," has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer (via People). "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he recently confirmed. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."
The 47-year-old Hallmark actor hasn't let the news slow him down, continuing to work through his treatment. After a guest role on a recent episode of "Walker," Van Der Beek will next appear in "Sidelined: The QB and Me" on Tubi, set to premiere on Nov. 29. He's also spending ample time with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. The couple chose to relocate from Los Angeles to a Texas ranch in 2020, hoping to provide a simpler lifestyle for their kids.
In addition to his upcoming roles, the actor will also take part in a cancer-awareness event that will certainly thrill his fans.
James Van Der Beek is raising cancer awareness
While staying relatively tight-lipped about his own cancer journey, James Van Der Beek is actively seeking to help others battling the disease. The "Varsity Blues" star has confirmed his participation in "The Real Full Monty," a television special designed to raise awareness about the importance of screening for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancers.
Based on the 1997 movie "The Full Monty," about a group of laid-off working-class men that turn to stripping, the charity event will see public figures like Van Der Beek and "Rent" star Taye Diggs bare some skin with the hope of putting a spotlight on cancer research and testing. Other participants include actor Anthony Anderson, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, actor and musician Tyler Posey, and Bruno Tonioli, a longtime judge on "Dancing With the Stars." The two-hour special will feature the stars performing a choreographed striptease. Produced by Anthony Anderson, the FOX production is sure to turn heads when it premieres on December 9.