Hallmark Star James Van Der Beek Reveals Heartbreaking Health News

James Van Der Beek, star of the hit '90s show "Dawson's Creek," has been diagnosed with colorectal cancer (via People). "I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he recently confirmed. "There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good."

The 47-year-old Hallmark actor hasn't let the news slow him down, continuing to work through his treatment. After a guest role on a recent episode of "Walker," Van Der Beek will next appear in "Sidelined: The QB and Me" on Tubi, set to premiere on Nov. 29. He's also spending ample time with his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children: Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah. The couple chose to relocate from Los Angeles to a Texas ranch in 2020, hoping to provide a simpler lifestyle for their kids.

In addition to his upcoming roles, the actor will also take part in a cancer-awareness event that will certainly thrill his fans.