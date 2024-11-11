Ginger Zee's Most Controversial Outfit Of All Time
Ginger Zee is the Chief Meteorologist for ABC News and appears frequently on "Good Morning America." Not only that, but she's a New York Times best-selling author and has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, she's kind of a big deal! Along with her huge following comes a huge sense of fashion. You'll frequently see her rocking brightly colored dresses and skirts on her weather segments, along with zany prints that show off her interests. (Any bird watchers out there?)
Zee's fashion is polarizing, with some viewers absolutely living for it and others claiming it's distracting them from getting their all-important weather news. "Beautiful how fashion is subjective," Zee wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on a day when watchers compared her look to both a ballgown and prairie fashion. Many of her colorful clothes are purchased second-hand or rented — the stylish meteorologist went on a new clothing no-buy in 2022 to challenge herself to reduce her consumption.
Of the fashion haters, Zee tweeted, "Bring them on... but I always appreciate the kind people most." However, one viewer was anything but kind when he spotted what looked like a thin strip of skin in one of her "GMA" appearances.
Here's why Ginger Zee's outfit drew comments
In a January 2024 segment of "Good Morning America," Ginger Zee stepped on-air in a hot pink dress paired with a beige belt. The apparent issue? If you squinted, the belt could be mistaken for her bare midriff. One X, formerly Twitter, user came at her, tweeting "why are you showing your stomach on TV. Come on. Show some class. Be a role model. Wear clothing appropriately for the show. For God's sake it's January."
As Zee gestures to the weather map behind her, you can clearly see her belt loop and an equipment pack attached in the back. Zee let the X user know he was mistaken, responding with a simple, "Hi Larry, that was a belt, not my midrift [sic]. It is snakeskin..." You know she had to get a little style info in there! Zee's fans also came to her defense in the thread on X, generating over 100 comments filled with support. "It's really time to STOP telling women what to do with their bodies" said one response.
At this point, public figures are just about guaranteed to experience sexism, misogyny, or just plain trolling. Zee has shared that she regularly gets critiqued for everything from her posture to the shape of her knees. But her love of fashion and willingness to engage kindly with her haters shows that you don't have to be stuffy to know your stuff — and stand up for it. "I am a scientist. Not a weather girl," she tweeted in 2020. "That distinction has been a giant challenge in my career. People look at me & immediately assume I must be a weather girl. Most of the women & men you see on your tv screen are scientists."