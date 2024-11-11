Ginger Zee's Most Controversial Outfit Of All Time

In a January 2024 segment of "Good Morning America," Ginger Zee stepped on-air in a hot pink dress paired with a beige belt. The apparent issue? If you squinted, the belt could be mistaken for her bare midriff. One X, formerly Twitter, user came at her, tweeting "why are you showing your stomach on TV. Come on. Show some class. Be a role model. Wear clothing appropriately for the show. For God's sake it's January."

Advertisement

As Zee gestures to the weather map behind her, you can clearly see her belt loop and an equipment pack attached in the back. Zee let the X user know he was mistaken, responding with a simple, "Hi Larry, that was a belt, not my midrift [sic]. It is snakeskin..." You know she had to get a little style info in there! Zee's fans also came to her defense in the thread on X, generating over 100 comments filled with support. "It's really time to STOP telling women what to do with their bodies" said one response.

At this point, public figures are just about guaranteed to experience sexism, misogyny, or just plain trolling. Zee has shared that she regularly gets critiqued for everything from her posture to the shape of her knees. But her love of fashion and willingness to engage kindly with her haters shows that you don't have to be stuffy to know your stuff — and stand up for it. "I am a scientist. Not a weather girl," she tweeted in 2020. "That distinction has been a giant challenge in my career. People look at me & immediately assume I must be a weather girl. Most of the women & men you see on your tv screen are scientists."

Advertisement