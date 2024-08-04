The Most Inappropriate Outfits Ginger Zee Has Ever Worn

Ginger Zee is at the top of her professional game. She's the Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News, and she reports the nation's weather almost every day on "Good Morning America." She's won an Emmy Award for covering a Florida hurricane, and also made it to the final three on Season 22 of "Dancing With the Stars." Along with all of that, Zee is also known for something else: her clothes.

"Many people think that the folks you see on television are provided a wardrobe," she wrote in an article for "Good Morning America." "In television news, that is not the case. We are responsible for buying and styling our own wardrobes." While Zee says she loves fashion, she's also committed to reducing her footprint on the environment, and took a pledge of no new clothes that has lasted almost two years. The outfits you see her wearing to forecast the weather are thrifted, borrowed, rented, or have been in her closet for a while. Which means she gets really creative with her wardrobe.

True, clothes don't have any impact on whether or not Zee can deliver important news about weather conditions, but some of her outfit choices are diverting our attention. When people are supposed to be learning about gusting winds and cold fronts, they're figuring out which birds she has on her dress, getting blinded by bold patterns, and trying to locate the rest of her pants. Ginger Zee has driven us to distraction, and we're here for it. Sometimes.

