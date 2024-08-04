The Most Inappropriate Outfits Ginger Zee Has Ever Worn
Ginger Zee is at the top of her professional game. She's the Chief Meteorologist and Chief Climate Correspondent for ABC News, and she reports the nation's weather almost every day on "Good Morning America." She's won an Emmy Award for covering a Florida hurricane, and also made it to the final three on Season 22 of "Dancing With the Stars." Along with all of that, Zee is also known for something else: her clothes.
"Many people think that the folks you see on television are provided a wardrobe," she wrote in an article for "Good Morning America." "In television news, that is not the case. We are responsible for buying and styling our own wardrobes." While Zee says she loves fashion, she's also committed to reducing her footprint on the environment, and took a pledge of no new clothes that has lasted almost two years. The outfits you see her wearing to forecast the weather are thrifted, borrowed, rented, or have been in her closet for a while. Which means she gets really creative with her wardrobe.
True, clothes don't have any impact on whether or not Zee can deliver important news about weather conditions, but some of her outfit choices are diverting our attention. When people are supposed to be learning about gusting winds and cold fronts, they're figuring out which birds she has on her dress, getting blinded by bold patterns, and trying to locate the rest of her pants. Ginger Zee has driven us to distraction, and we're here for it. Sometimes.
Ginger Zee is brighter than the sun
If you weren't awake before tuning in to see Ginger Zee deliver the weather on "Good Morning America," her skirt of many colors probably shocked your eyelids into staying open. And that's after her neon-yellow shirt and shoes tricked your brain into believing the sun was shining straight out of your TV screen.
Beyond the bold green, pink, red, blue, yellow, and aqua, Zee's ankle-length skirt offers up a geometric treat that has some folks thinking about The Partridge Family bus, as well as a few other things. "Looks like a commercial for MS Windows or Rubicks [sic] Cube," wrote one person on Instagram about the outfit. The "Good Morning America" news anchor heartily agreed with this analysis, writing "Yes!" in response to the comment.
While the colorful combo wasn't enough to be added to the list of the biggest scandals to ever hit morning TV, it was enough to distract even the biggest weather junkies from totally absorbing the details Zee was trying to deliver. Who can focus on how much rain Seattle is getting when you're humming "I Think I Love You" and trying to remember where you put your Rubik's Cube?
Ginger Zee battles silky fabric
Ginger Zee is fighting the good fight when it comes to a yellow silky number. Her dress hits just above the knee, a surprising detail given that there appears to be enough fabric in the outfit to hit at least floor length, if not create a train to drag behind her. Asymmetric ruffles line the bottom of the skirt, while puffy sleeves have deflated and hang around her elbows.
In another situation (and perhaps with a few alterations), the floral-printed frock might have fit right in at a cocktail party, but for giving the nation a heads-up on climate change, the meteorologist may have mis-chosen. She posted her look on Instagram, where followers quickly voiced their opinions.
Some "Good Morning America" fans loved it, and some hated it, but all of them had one thing in common: the shiny yellow dress caught their attention, way more than it probably should have. As one person put it on Instagram, "What, oh sorry, couldn't take my eyes off you in that dress!"
Ginger Zee is covered in birds
Has Ginger Zee's fashion sense gone to the birds? It depends on who you ask. When the "Good Morning America" weather pro posted a snap of herself on Instagram wearing a white dress covered in real-life birds, people seemed to be torn on whether it was a hit or miss.
"That looked so cute on you this morning," commented one person who got to see Zee feathered up on air. Another agreed, noting, "Ginger Zee at the top of her game! Love this colorful outfit." And then there were the other folks. "Ugly weird dress!" wrote one observer, while another seemed to be anti-dress, but pro Zee. "Only you can wear that dress well."
Zee shared that she had become a bird-watcher and thought the dress was one way to announce it. Even without "The Sibley Guide to Birds," you can easily identify several fine feathered friends, due to the almost life-sized, colorful illustrations. Be honest — you didn't listen to what Zee was saying; you were too busy naming birds. Cardinal. Blue jay. Finch. And yes, a mallard duck.
Ginger Zee has a tail, and it's plaid
Leave it to Ginger Zee to take a traditional shift dress and turn its classic vibe into an opinion-generator. The meteorologist stepped on the set of "Good Morning America" in bold plaid comprised of purple, green, red, fuchsia, and even a touch of yellow. The body-skimming silhouette was both flattering and simple — from some angles. Starting at the hip, one side of the dress had a long tail of fabric attached, dangling several inches below the hem of the dress.
"This dress was everything," declared one fan after Zee posted the look on Instagram. "Gotta say that dress (fail) looks like a 70s era couch," was the opposite reaction, with the poster acknowledging the weather pro looked good, even if her dress didn't.
While Zee gave a brief nod to her fashion choice in the caption, she mostly talked about fire behavior, more rain, and wet records for Boston. The almost-600 people who commented, though, weren't on the social media site to talk about all that; they were in it for the plaid. It's a shame Zee tried to distract them with the weather.
Ginger Zee in mullet fashion
If Ginger Zee sat behind a news desk to deliver the latest news about atmospheric pressure, you would never know her Audrey Hepburn-esque black outfit had a startling secret: Her pants were wild. Beginning somewhere around mid-thigh, the solid fabric turned into a see-through material embellished with blocks of black. Like a mullet, her outfit was all business on one half, and all party on the other.
After posting her look on Instagram, it didn't create quite the scandal that Zee's relationship with former co-worker Rob Marciano did, but it definitely divided her followers. One person shared, "I didn't like them. I thought you had leg braces on." But another individual who caught Zee's fashion on "Good Morning America" was a big fan, writing, "I absolutely loved this look!! I was literally shouting at the TV!"
One person summed up why Zee's sheer pants may have been a little too over the top, causing yet more people to ignore her forecasts and focus on her fashion instead. "What weather???" they said.