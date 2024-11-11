Strange Things Everyone Ignores About Jennifer Lawrence's Marriage

Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence has been married to art director Cooke Maroney since 2019, and the two share a son, Cy Maroney. In October 2024, Lawrence revealed that she is pregnant with Maroney's second child. While Lawrence and Maroney seem to have marital bliss, there are several strange and unexpected aspects to the Hollywood A-lister's marriage, including her friendships with her exes and not enjoying planning her own wedding.

Lawrence met Maroney after the two were introduced in 2018 by a dear friend of both parties. After showing affection in public, it was confirmed that the two were indeed in a relationship. After less than a year of dating, Lawrence and Maroney got engaged, before getting married in Rhode Island in October 2019, where the two allegedly had a vivacious reception. According to People, a source close to the couple described the wedding as a lavish experience. "It was an all-night party. Jen and Cooke were the last people to leave at 5:30 a.m.," the source told the outlet. "They waited until all the guests were gone so they could personally say goodbye."

After getting engaged to Maroney, Lawrence spoke extremely highly of her partner while a guest on "Naked with Catt Sadler." "'How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind?' It's just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he's just, he's — you know," Lawrence said. "He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney,"

