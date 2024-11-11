Inside Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Rumored Relationship Struggles
Rumors have surfaced that Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's relationship is treading on thin ice, and it seems like not too many people are surprised. The life of Kanye West has truly been a turbulent and wild ride, and on this ride, Kanye has done a fair share of problematic and troubling things. One that comes to mind is when he went up and interrupted Taylor Swift during her award acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009, or when he said slavery seemed like a choice because it went on for 400 years during a 2018 TMZ Newsroom interview. The list goes on and on, but by now, you get the gist. West has done and said some absurd things.
In October 2024, his former Yeezy assistant, and an OnlyFans model, Lauren Pisciotta accused the rapper of drugging her and sexually assaulting her at a recording session with the infamous Sean "Diddy" Combs. Then, in the same month, rumors surfaced that he had plans to move to Tokyo as he had been spotted in the city without his wife by his side.
So imagine being in a relationship with Ye. It's probably not a nice and breezy walk in the park, which is why many people, including a professional matchmaker, have alleged that there are obvious struggles that signal the downfall of the couple, and these allegations began long before the divorce rumors surfaced. The former Yeezy assistant suing the rapper is also alleging West wanted to sleep with his wife's mother, per TMZ. That alone would be very troubling and problematic for any couple.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
There are so many odd things about Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship started on shaky ground as Kanye's divorce was finalized in November 2022, and in December of the same year, he secretly wed Censori, an Australian architect and model. Despite experts saying it's crucial to question whether you're moving on too fast from a broken heart, Ye never even had the time to reflect on his first failed marriage and jumped into his next one very quickly — less than a month later, in fact.
Then there's the major age gap between the two. Ye is around 17 years older than Censori and the age gap isn't the only concerning thing. Once married to the rapper, Censori's style completely transformed and had people turning heads. The Daily Mail claimed West had some wildly strict rules for his new wife; a practical decree reportedly controlled what she wore and even her diet. A bit controlling, isn't it? If these rules do really exist in their marriage, then yes, the rapper definitely likes to assert dominance over those around him.
To make matters worse, Censori's close loved ones back home constantly worry about her relationship with the rapper. On the model's recent solo trip back home to Melbourne, a friend told Page Six, she was "back to normal" and it felt like "she was acting like she was off the clock from a job." Her friend admits seeing Censori in the press worried her as "you would believe she lost her mind," but back home, her "clothes were back to normal" and "there was nothing to suggest her time with Kanye has had a lasting effect." West and Censori's reps have yet to publicly comment on the divorce rumors.