Inside Kanye West & Bianca Censori's Rumored Relationship Struggles

Rumors have surfaced that Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori's relationship is treading on thin ice, and it seems like not too many people are surprised. The life of Kanye West has truly been a turbulent and wild ride, and on this ride, Kanye has done a fair share of problematic and troubling things. One that comes to mind is when he went up and interrupted Taylor Swift during her award acceptance speech at the VMAs in 2009, or when he said slavery seemed like a choice because it went on for 400 years during a 2018 TMZ Newsroom interview. The list goes on and on, but by now, you get the gist. West has done and said some absurd things.

In October 2024, his former Yeezy assistant, and an OnlyFans model, Lauren Pisciotta accused the rapper of drugging her and sexually assaulting her at a recording session with the infamous Sean "Diddy" Combs. Then, in the same month, rumors surfaced that he had plans to move to Tokyo as he had been spotted in the city without his wife by his side.

So imagine being in a relationship with Ye. It's probably not a nice and breezy walk in the park, which is why many people, including a professional matchmaker, have alleged that there are obvious struggles that signal the downfall of the couple, and these allegations began long before the divorce rumors surfaced. The former Yeezy assistant suing the rapper is also alleging West wanted to sleep with his wife's mother, per TMZ. That alone would be very troubling and problematic for any couple.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).