Why Bianca Censori's Friends And Family Aren't Too Keen On Her Kanye West Romance
In the world of glitzy red carpets, being the partner of a public figure means dealing with constant scrutiny. As such, many celebrities choose to keep their relationships private. But when it comes to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, nothing about his life has ever been low-key. As one half of "Kimye" alongside ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper-turned-fashion-mogul has long relished attention regardless of whether it's positive or negative.
When it comes to his new wife, Bianca Censori, Ye's restrictions on their outings and her contact with outsiders don't sit right with her loved ones. Censori and Ye were first linked in January 2023, which is also when they married in a secret, intimate ceremony. In their relationship, there are several concerning rules Censori is forced to follow, including lifestyle changes and limited contact. As such, her parents and close friends don't approve of the pairing.
In November 2023, Bianca's closest pals even reportedly held an intervention to snap her out of the toxic romance. "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up," a source asserted to the Daily Mail. They continued, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her [...] She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."
Censori's family and friends weren't able to contact her
According to various reports, Bianca Censori's relationship with Ye has led to the model becoming increasingly estranged from her once-close friends and family. Concerns escalated among her friends when they struggled to get in contact with Censori, leaving them extremely worried about her. "Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]," an insider revealed to the Daily Mail.
Censori's loved ones also noticed a change in her overall approach to the relationship, as they know that she is never typically one to stay silent. "Bianca has always been a strong, independent woman who has her own voice," a source informed Us Weekly. "But [...] they don't speak or see each other as often as they had before she started seeing Kanye." In addition to the cut-off in communications, Bianca has been constantly traveling with Ye since they tied the knot.
Not only are her friends concerned, but even Censori's family in Italy has commented on the shift. Some of her relatives claimed that the model made no effort to contact them while she and Ye visited the country during the summer of 2023. As her cousin, Fabiola Censori, explained to the Daily Mail: "Her dad came here years ago and we had a beautiful evening together with all the family [...] but as for Bianca and Kanye no comment. We feel a bit ignored."
Ye reportedly controls his wife's lifestyle and fashion choices
Ye's influence reportedly extends far beyond typical relationship boundaries. He controls various facets of Bianca Censori's lifestyle. Sources informed the Daily Mail that Ye plays a decisive role in Censori's wardrobe, and has even instructed her not to speak in public. Censori is frequently spotted alongside her husband in extremely risqué outfits and even buzzed off her hair to rock a blonde pixie cut. Further, although the rapper is not a fitness buff himself, Censori must adhere to a strict diet and workout routine.
Insiders take different sides on the impact of these rules, with some suggesting they showcase Censori's positive influence on Ye and his Yeezy brand. "Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting," one told Us Weekly. "Kanye feels he's on the precipice of a big comeback." The model has notably served as Head of Architecture at Yeezy since 2020.
Ye also actively controlled his ex-wife's day-to-day style. In early 2021, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye after six years of marriage. Even after their split, the reality star admitted that she still ran outfits by Ye. Censori's loved ones may have finally gotten through to her though, with insiders telling The U.S. Sun in November 2023 that she had taken a step back from the rapper after hearing her family out.