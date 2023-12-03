Why Bianca Censori's Friends And Family Aren't Too Keen On Her Kanye West Romance

In the world of glitzy red carpets, being the partner of a public figure means dealing with constant scrutiny. As such, many celebrities choose to keep their relationships private. But when it comes to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, nothing about his life has ever been low-key. As one half of "Kimye" alongside ex-wife Kim Kardashian, the rapper-turned-fashion-mogul has long relished attention regardless of whether it's positive or negative.

When it comes to his new wife, Bianca Censori, Ye's restrictions on their outings and her contact with outsiders don't sit right with her loved ones. Censori and Ye were first linked in January 2023, which is also when they married in a secret, intimate ceremony. In their relationship, there are several concerning rules Censori is forced to follow, including lifestyle changes and limited contact. As such, her parents and close friends don't approve of the pairing.

In November 2023, Bianca's closest pals even reportedly held an intervention to snap her out of the toxic romance. "Her friends let her know exactly how they feel and they told her that she needs to wake the f**k up," a source asserted to the Daily Mail. They continued, "She knows that she has shut out those close to her [...] She is aware of Kanye's controlling ways and she is starting to see things from an outside perspective."